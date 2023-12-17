Image Image Credit Chance Yeh / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier today (March 1), Cardi B returned to the fold with a new track titled "Like What Freestyle," which was produced by DJ SwanQo, Lateef, OctaneThisThatGas and Sean Island. Over a sample of Missy Elliott's "She’s A B**ch," the Bronx star reminded haters and supporters alike that she's still holding the crown.

"Classy and a c**t/ Blocks and money gettin' spunt/ Like, like what?/ Like a Coach bag, baby, this ain't what you want/ If I ask for it, all I wanna hear is 'Yes,'/ B**ch said she wanna be my opp, God bless/ Look, I ain't even got dressed/ Any L that I took come after YS..."

The track also boasted an accompanying visual that was directed by Offset. Viewers could watch a scantily-clad Cardi as she strolled through different sections of a massive residence alone. A message at the end of the clip promised that it was only "just the beginning."

As expected, plenty of fans took to Twitter to express their love for "Like What Freestyle." "Why Cardi B eat that beat up like that?" asked nyjaee___, while esther_manique humorously wrote, "Cardi B could take me from my man." User therealadore_ added, "I love Cardi B. She be having these b**ches in a frenzy every time she drop."

Just prior to her latest offering, Cardi hopped on an Instagram livestream, where she teased a collaboration that's set to drop later this month. "Cut the music! That was a little something because we are honoring Shakira," she stated to her followers. "I have a song coming out with her on [March 22]. Y’all, I am so nervous! I can’t even breathe!"

Press play on Cardi B's "Like What Freestyle" and check out other responses about the single and video below.