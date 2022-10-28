Image Image Credit ABC / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt GloRilla and Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Earlier today (March 15), Big Boy shared a new sit-down with Cardi B, who is currently on a new album campaign. During the conversation, the Bronx star broke down how she's related to GloRilla — something that her Memphis peer seemingly joked about in a past interview.

"A lot of people don't know this: My grandfather — I don't like to put my family business [out there] — but he used to push weight and everything," Cardi began. "There was this one time [when] he lived in Tennessee or whatever. So, he ain't really [tell] my grandma that he was dealing with somebody over there. He had a kid out there, and, you know, that's GloRilla's dad. That's what makes us related."

As REVOLT previously reported, GloRilla spoke highly of her "Tomorrow 2" collaborator in a feature for NME. "I ain’t got a lot of friends, and I’m easy to deal with. Cardi is my cousin. I was so happy and excited during the whole creative process,” she expressed. “Cardi is a really sweet soul [with] such a genuine heart, and we come from a similar background, so it was easy to connect. And it was crazy when ‘Tomorrow 2’ hit the charts. I was like, ‘Ah! Ain’t nobody knew about me a couple of months ago!'”

In related news, Cardi B recently dropped off a new single titled "Enough (Miami)," a hard-hitting cut that is expected to appear on her long-awaited sophomore LP. "It's a record that I like, but I feel differently about the record now. When I did the record, I was very angry," she explained to Big Boy. "I'm not as angry anymore, so... it's now a fun record." She also jumped on a remix of Flo Milli's Fine Ho, Stay standout "Never Lose Me" alongside SZA. You can check out both of those tracks below.