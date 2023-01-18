Image Image Credit Robert Smith/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Cardi B Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Monday (March 25), Cardi B revealed a recent run-in with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Speaking to fans in a livestream, the Bronx star detailed how authorities tried to arrest her after being accused of drug trafficking and possessing a firearm.

"So, they stopped me and everything. They had all the helicopters in LA. Yo, I was freaking out. They had me outside for like three hours. They had me getting butt-naked outside. S**t was crazy. It was dead**s a movie and whatever, but you already know," she said before discussing the possibility of taking legal action. "I’m about to sue the LAPD... I told them like, ‘Yo, I’m Cardi B. Like, do I look like I gotta sell some s**t? Like, why would I do that? I would never do no s**t like that.'”

Cardi continued, "They didn’t believe me. It was some white cops and they ain’t know who I was. They was really tough on me and everything. They said somebody gave them a clue. I really feel like it was one of my opps and s**t, like, they're really trying to ruin my life type s**t. Like, y’all don’t even f**king know. I been going through a lot lately. But for somebody to tip the LAPD some s**t like that... It was a f**king movie, my n**ga.”

She then switched up her demeanor to talk about her latest single, "Enough (Miami)." "Thank you to my motherf**king fans. We went top 10, honey," Cardi expressed. "And y'all made it motherf**king happen." Released earlier this month, the OG Parker, Romano, and DJ SwanQo-produced offering currently sits at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. As she promised in the aforementioned livestream, her next move will be to announce the long-awaited follow-up to her chart-topping debut LP, Invasion of Privacy.