There are plenty of factors that contribute to making a song a hit. Is the beat infectious? More than likely. Does the artist deliver lyrics that deeply resonate with their listeners? Sure. But there is one distinct part of a track that keeps fans pressing repeat and restart before it’s even finished.

That would be the hook -- the four-to-eight bars that, quite literally, hook you in (no pun intended). It’s the part you and your friends scream the loudest. It’s the part the DJ emphasizes in the club. It’s the part that occurs after you yell out, “What he say?”

Knowing this, many artists have made it their specialty, being sure to craft a chorus that is simple enough for you to remember but catchy enough for it to get stuck in your head for days.

REVOLT has compiled a list of artists who just get it and have a proven track record of delivering earworms.

1. Drake

Since the beginning of his reign in the early 2000s to now, Drake has been a certified hitmaker. From topping charts to orchestrating viral music videos, it’s not just his likability that has helped him climb to the top.

The Canadian rapper has done what many strive to – perfect the art of creating choruses. Whether he’s in his pop bag, making records like “Hotline Bling,” or teaming up with NOLA artist Big Freedia, cooking up bounce music such as “Nice For What,” Drake’s hook diversity has propelled him to remarkable heights.

2. Chris Brown

With one of the longest careers in the industry to date, Chris Brown’s talents have only evolved since his start as a teenager. Between his impressive performances and smooth vocals, the star quality he possesses cannot be denied. Additionally, his hooks are certainly unmatched, ranging from buoyant pop music like “Loyal” to sultry and steamy R&B hits such as “Wet the Bed” and even rapping a few bars on “Look at Me Now.” He gives his millions of fans plenty of variety to enjoy, curing their boredom from the ordinary records produced by other entertainers.

3. Nicki Minaj

Known for her bold personality and versatile style, Nicki Minaj’s choruses are a pure reflection of who she is as an artist. Her hooks leave a long-lasting impression on those who listen due to the razor-sharp lyricism and gritty bars she delivers time and time again. From her earlier rap days, pushing the pen on “Super Bass,” to her more recent hits like “Everybody,” the Harajuku Barbie cleverly recites riffs that are bound to grasp the attention of those who listen.

4. T-Pain

One cannot bring up the 2000s era without paying homage to the Auto-Tune King, T-Pain. A hook featuring the Tallahassee, Florida legend meant instant success, as his sound was, and still is, one of a kind. It didn’t matter if he was harmonizing about club culture, as he did in “Buy U A Drank,” or dropping twerk records like “Up Down,” his choruses have always been hypnotizing and unforgettable. Furthermore, they’ve added to his longevity in the music industry.

5. Rich Homie Quan

Many argue that Rich Homie Quan was ahead of his time. While his popularity skyrocketed in the 2010s, records like “Blah Blah Blah” and “Type of Way” have resurfaced numerous times since their initial release. What made his hooks stand out was his ability to merge singing with rapping, creating a distinctive listening experience for his fans. The Atlanta rapper also included themes of street life and triumph in his rhymes, which drove relatability.

6. OutKast

André 3000 and Big Boi of OutKast are praised for their eclectic style and refusal to fit in with the norms. Lyrically, their rhymes are thought-provoking and include storytelling components. Their choruses, however, are oftentimes filled with playful and witty wordplay, though still focusing on the main topic at hand. “Hey Ya!” and “Ms. Jackson” are two of their most dynamic hits, and it’s no coincidence that their hooks are beyond memorable.

7. Migos

When it comes to a memorable hook, Migos was in a league of their own. Their intricate ad-libs and energetic melodies, paired with undeniable chemistry, made them stand out amongst other rappers in the game. With top-charting hits such as “Bad and Boujee” and “Freak No More,” the trio effortlessly blended elements of trap and Southern Hip Hop, creating choruses loved by the masses.

8. Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne is also known as Weezy F. Baby, and the F stands for for “flawless hooks.” As one of the most influential figures in the rap game, it’s only right that he is a leader when it comes to crafting a captivating chorus. Wayne’s clever punchlines and witty metaphors combine to render choruses that will be chanted for many years to come. Whether you’re reminiscing on an early 2000s hit like “Lollipop” or diving into a more conscious record like “How To Love,” you’re sure to feel it when that hook comes in.

9. Beyoncé

Queen Bey. Sasha Fierce. Yoncé. No matter what you choose to call her, the fact still stands that she is one of the most legendary artists of our time. Her discography is filled with hit records that climbed the charts because of their entrancing hooks that flaunted strength and self-confidence.

Beyoncé has put on for the women who know their worth in songs like “Single Ladies” and taken over different musical genres with tracks such as “BREAK MY SOUL.” It doesn’t matter if she’s dominating the category in which she got her start or mastering lanes that were populated by others, the Houston native always delivers a memorable chorus to her audience.

10. Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige, coined as the Queen of Hip Hop Soul, has been a staple in the world of Black music for decades. Her ability to convey raw emotions and express vulnerability is why her hooks are so respected. Not many artists are comfortable pouring their heart out on records as Blige did in “Be Without You” and “Not Gon’ Cry.” But the Bronx native isn’t afraid to resonate with her millions of fans, and that’s why they feel no shame when reciting her resilient lyrics.

11. Young Thug

Young Thug used his innovative approach and unconventional cadence to take the rap game by storm. When he arrived on the music scene, he was unlike anyone else, which drove Thugger’s popularity and heavily influenced successors. He may be considered a mumble rapper, but many of Young Thug’s records, including “Power” and “Check,” have had no problem pulling in record-breaking numbers because of their standout hooks and fun melodies.

12. 50 Cent

50 Cent is praised for incorporating lessons of street life and poverty into his rhymes, garnering him a loyal audience who could relate to his words. On and off stage, 50 commands attention, and he mainly captures it within the hooks of his records. Even if it’s not your birthday, everyone feels the need to recite the chorus to “In Da Club.” Likewise, with “21 Questions,” the New York native was able to take real-life scenarios and pair them with a catchy, sing-along hook that resulted in one of his signature sounds.

13. Future

Future’s hooks serve as the centerpiece for his songs, captivating listeners by combining Auto-Tune with trap elements. He’s known for rhyming about an array of topics from wealth and struggle to fun and relationships. No matter the subject though, the bars located in his choruses are what drive his fans crazy. “Stick Talk” and “March Madness” are energetic bangers. “Turn On The Lights” and “Neva End” feature more laid-back tempos and focus on being boo’d up. The Atlanta rapper is a certified hitmaker.

14. Miguel

It’s no secret that Miguel provides a vibe unlike any other. His choruses are soulful and a true testament to his artistry. Miguel’s velvety smooth voice can make even the most hard-hitting songs sound passionate. He has provided rappers like J. Cole and Wale with hooks, taking their records to the next level. But don’t get it twisted, Miguel also does the same for his own tracks. “Sure Thing” and “Adorn” helped solidify the singer’s status as one of the most unmistakable voices in music.

15. Megan Thee Stallion

The H-Town Hottie got her claim to fame by spitting infectious lyrics centered around confidence and empowering women to be themselves. Meg’s sound is enticing, easily capturing the attention of listeners and forcing them to remember her words. Most of her hooks are fast-paced, emulating the high energy that she possesses. This, paired with her unstoppable flow, has made songs like “Body” and “Big Ole Freak” instant hits.

16. Gunna

Gunna’s hooks draw attention because of their dreamy and hypnotizing elements. The rapper reaches new heights by combining rap and melodic sounds, thus putting his choruses in a league of their own. His lyrical allure is heavily shown in records like “fukumean” and “pushin P,” which have bars that are effortless to remember and even more effortless to recite.

17. Rihanna

RiRi’s hooks have played a significant role in her rise to stardom. The Bajan star uses her powerful delivery and incomparable sound to create simple yet unforgettable choruses. On top of this, Rihanna’s range is incredible – from fast-paced tempos like “Work” to more intimate sounds such as “Take A Bow,” she’s able to capitalize on the hooks due to her assertiveness and star quality.

18. Sexyy Red

Sexyy Red may be new to the game, but she is obviously doing something right. It’s not just her blazing red hair and unfiltered personality that keeps her in the public eye; it’s her ability to turn every record into a radio favorite. Sexyy’s raunchy rhymes are known to turn up any function, and her hooks are a major reason for that. From “SkeeYee” to “Hellcats SRTs,” the majority of her tracks go viral on social media before their release. This builds anticipation and leaves fans no other choice but to sing along to her lyrics no matter their mood.

19. T.I.

Aside from his intricate wordplay and ability to paint vivid pictures with his rhymes, T.I. has an extreme talent for constructing choruses that are beyond addicting. If you need some motivation, listening to “Go Get It” will have you reciting the title, eager to turn your hustle up a notch. Or, if you’re feeling cocky and want to flaunt your status, then “Big S**t Poppin’” is the way to go. Nonetheless, the Rubber Band Man has timeless records with magnetic riffs.

20. City Girls

One of Hip Hop’s most popular female rap duos, the City Girls have a knack for producing sing-along choruses. Their records are for the outspoken girls who are keen to chase a bag and exude confidence. The duo’s tracks are filled with one-liners, making it easy for fans to remember and recite the words that are composed of attitude and oftentimes humor. Between “Act Up” and “Where The Bag At,” the Miami group’s catalog is jam-packed with hits due to their addictive bars.

21. Juvenile

Let’s take it back to the ‘99 and the 2000s. Juvenile is considered a pioneer when it comes to the popularity of Southern rap music. Born and raised in New Orleans, Louisiana, the artist incorporated his lifestyle into rhymes, which highly appealed to his audience. Juvie’s hooks are timeless, as he mastered seasoning raw and repetitive lyrics on top of upbeat, energetic tempos. No one can resist singing along to the “Ugh” in “Slow Motion” or spitting every lyric while simultaneously dancing to the chorus of “Back That Azz Up.”