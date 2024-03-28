Image Image Credit Julian Dakdouk/Parkwood Media/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

When the clock strikes midnight (March 29), fans will get to check out Beyoncé's highly anticipated eighth studio LP, COWBOY CARTER, which has been receiving a ton of attention for utilizing country music and its subgenres. However, as REVOLT previously reported, Bey made it clear that the LP isn't defined by any genre. "This ain’t a country album. This is a Beyoncé album," she wrote in a post on social media.

On Wednesday (March 27), the Houston talent unveiled the tracklist for COWBOY CARTER and hinted at the release containing a radio station-inspired concept. The image shared paid homage to the iconic Chitlin' Circuit -- a term used to describe U.S. venues that were considered a safe place for African Americans during the era of segregation.

Today (March 28), Forbes confirmed that the album will come with collaborations alongside heavyweights Miley Cyrus and Post Malone, who contributed to the songs "II MOST WANTED" and "LEVII'S JEANS," respectively. Rising star Shaboozey provided his talents on the track "SPAGHETTII," while others, including Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, and Linda Martell, will make cameos throughout the project.

Another cut, "JOLENE," is a cover of Parton's 1973 classic of the same name. Hopping on Twitter, Parton decided to promote her original version and the soon-to-be-released update. An international crossover hit, the track saw the legendary singer pleading with another woman to back off of her lover. "Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, I'm beggin' of you, please don't take my man/ Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, please don't take him just because you can," Parton sang on the infectious offering.

COWBOY CARTER was led by the February drops "16 CARRIAGES" and "TEXAS HOLD 'EM," the latter of which debuted at the top of Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and made Beyoncé the first Black woman to achieve that accomplishment. "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" also became her ninth No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.