Come March 29, Beyoncé will return with COWBOY CARTER, a conceptual body of work led by the well-received singles "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" and "16 CARRIAGES." Today (March 20), she unveiled the limited-edition artwork for the album's vinyl format, which can be pre-ordered via her website. Removing the horse seen on COWBOY CARTER's main cover, Bey stood solo for the image while rocking a braided hairstyle, smoking a cigar, and wearing nothing but a banner bearing the words "act ii BEYINCÉ."

The Houston talent also shared a bunch of snaps from her post-Oscars Gold Party with husband JAY-Z. In addition to shots of her in a black and white suit, Hov and Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, were included in the posts with stylish outfits of their own.

As REVOLT previously reported, the "Single Ladies" singer recently shared an open letter to her fans about what led to COWBOY CARTER's creation.

"This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed… and it was very clear that I wasn’t," she wrote on Instagram. "But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history." Beyoncé also promised "a few surprises" on the forthcoming body of work.

COWBOY CARTER will serve as a continuation of 2022's RENAISSANCE, a critically acclaimed deep dive into modern Black dance music and a tribute to the queer artists who helped to pioneer it. That album, which was certified platinum, became Beyoncé's seventh consecutive No. 1 on the Billboard 200.