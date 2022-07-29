Image Image Credit Michael Loccisano / Contributor via Getty Images and Brandon Sloter / Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé and Dolly Parton Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

Since the release of “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” and “16 CARRIAGES,” Beyoncé has been receiving a ton of support from heavyweights within the country genre. On Thursday (Feb. 22), Dolly Parton added to that list by sharing a message on Instagram about the Destiny's Child alum and her upcoming release.

"I'm a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she's done a country album," the "Jolene" star stated. "So, congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country No. 1 single. Can't wait to hear the full album!"

As REVOLT previously reported, "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" debuted at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart, making Beyoncé the first Black woman to achieve such a feat. Adding to that, she is the second solo female act to debut at No. 1 on that same chart with no featured artists. Taylor Swift previously did this in 2021 with her re-recorded versions of "Love Story" and "All Too Well." Notably, "16 CARRIAGES" debuted on the Hot Country Songs chart at No. 9.

Both tracks are expected to appear on RENAISSANCE ACT II, which was announced during Super Bowl LVIII earlier this month. The long-awaited follow-up to 2022's RENAISSANCE is set for arrival on March 29.

Sadly, there has also been criticism over Beyoncé’s decision to create country music. Taking to social media, her mother, Tina Knowles, opened up about how their hometown was a major source of her daughter's inspiration.

"We have always celebrated cowboy culture growing up in Texas. We also always understood that it was not just about it belonging to white culture only,” she explained. "In Texas, there is a huge Black cowboy culture. Why do you think that my kids have integrated it into their fashion and art since the beginning? When people ask, ‘Why is Beyoncé wearing cowboy hats?’ it’s really funny. I actually laugh because it’s been there since she was a kid."