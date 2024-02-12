Image Image Credit Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images Image Alt Beyoncé Image Size landscape-medium Image Position center

On Tuesday (Feb. 20), Billboard revealed that one of Beyoncé's latest singles, "TEXAS HOLD 'EM," debuted at No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart, making the Houston star the first Black woman to achieve such a feat. She is also the second solo female act to debut at No. 1 on that same chart with no featured artists. Taylor Swift previously did this in 2021 with her re-recorded versions of "Love Story" and "All Too Well." Notably, another recent Beyoncé drop, "16 CARRIAGES," entered the Hot Country Songs chart at No. 9.

Both "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" -- which secured the No. 2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 -- and "16 CARRIAGES" will appear on the highly anticipated album RENAISSANCE ACT II, which was announced via a short trailer during Super Bowl LVIII. The full-length offering is expected to continue Beyoncé's deep dive into the Americana experience -- a journey she began with the Lemonade standout "Daddy Lessons."

In 2021, Beyoncé opened up about experiences with Black rodeo culture during her upbringing, which she pulled from for her IVY PARK x adidas collaboration.

"I grew up going to the Houston rodeo every year. It was this amazing, diverse, and multicultural experience where there was something for every member of the family, including great performances, Houston-style fried Snickers, and fried turkey legs," she explained to Harper's BAZAAR. "One of my inspirations came from the overlooked history of the American Black cowboy. Many of them were originally called cowhands, who experienced great discrimination and were often forced to work with the worst, most temperamental horses. They took their talents and formed the Soul Circuit. Through time, these Black rodeos showcased incredible performers and helped us reclaim our place in Western history and culture."

If you missed it, you can check out both "TEXAS HOLD 'EM" and "16 CARRIAGES" here.