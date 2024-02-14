Beyoncé producer teases possibility of a Taylor Swift collaboration on 'RENAISSANCE ACT II'
“You guys are gonna have to wait and see,” Killah B said to TMZ.
Beyoncé has the world hype for RENAISSANCE ACT II after delivering two country singles during Super Bowl LVIII. On Tuesday (Feb. 13), TMZ chatted with Killah B, one of the producers behind the well-received “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM.”
For the most part, the beatsmith, who also crafted hits for Summer Walker, Tinashe, and Ariana Grande, remained mum about the project, saying that he “can’t say” the amount of songs and doesn’t want to ruin the surprise. Near the end, Harvey Levin asked about the possibility of a Taylor Swift collaboration, to which Killah B responded, “You guys are gonna have to wait and see… Let’s just say that she is on the approach of shocking the world. I’ll let your imagination decide what that means.”
Back in December 2023, Swift spoke to TIME about her relationship with Beyoncé. “She’s the most precious gem of a person — warm, and open, and funny,” the pop icon explained. “And she’s such a great disrupter of music-industry norms. She taught every artist how to flip the table and challenge archaic business practices.”
Swift continued, “There were so many stadium tours this summer, but the only ones that were compared were me and Beyoncé. Clearly, it’s very lucrative for the media and stan culture to pit two women against each other, even when those two artists in question refuse to participate in that discussion.”
As REVOLT previously reported, Beyoncé celebrated with Swift after the Folklore talent won an Album of the Year Grammy in 2021. Along with a bouquet of flowers, the Destiny’s Child alum delivered a handwritten note to the singer. “Taylor, congratulations on your Grammy. It was great seeing you on Sunday night,” it read. “Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you and your family.” Swift responded by calling Beyoncé “the queen of grace and greatness.”
