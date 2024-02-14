Back in December 2023, Swift spoke to TIME about her relationship with Beyoncé. “She’s the most precious gem of a person — warm, and open, and funny,” the pop icon explained. “And she’s such a great disrupter of music-industry norms. She taught every artist how to flip the table and challenge archaic business practices.”

Swift continued, “There were so many stadium tours this summer, but the only ones that were compared were me and Beyoncé. Clearly, it’s very lucrative for the media and stan culture to pit two women against each other, even when those two artists in question refuse to participate in that discussion.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Beyoncé celebrated with Swift after the Folklore talent won an Album of the Year Grammy in 2021. Along with a bouquet of flowers, the Destiny’s Child alum delivered a handwritten note to the singer. “Taylor, congratulations on your Grammy. It was great seeing you on Sunday night,” it read. “Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you and your family.” Swift responded by calling Beyoncé “the queen of grace and greatness.”