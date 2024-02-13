Alan continued, “Isn’t it cool that Beyoncé, as big as she is as an A-list superstar, wants to play and do songs that are more country in nature? I just think it’s so cool, honestly, that someone of her caliber would say, ‘Let me do a country song or two. Let me give you a little bit of that flavor because I kind of like what they do over there in country music.’ To me, all are welcome here; bring what you got. Good music is good music.” He then mentioned Jelly Roll’s transition from a Hip Hop talent to a country superstar as a comparison.

During Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday (Feb. 11), Beyoncé surprised fans by unveiling “16 CARRIAGES” and “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” two lead singles from her forthcoming album, RENAISSANCE ACT II. Prior to the songs’ arrival, she appeared to hint at her move to country by wearing cowboy-inspired outfits at major events over the past few weeks. Back in 2016, the Destiny’s Child alum took her first dip into the Southern style with “Daddy Lessons,” a standout from her critically acclaimed sixth studio LP, Lemonade.