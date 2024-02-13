CMT host supports Beyoncé's choice to make country music: "That is so good for us"
Cody Alan had nothing but positive comments for Beyoncé’s latest singles.
Earlier today (Feb. 13), TMZ shared an interview with Cody Alan, the host and executive producer of Country Music Television broadcasts “CMT After MidNite,” “CMT Radio Live” and “CMT All Access.” In the short clip, the popular personality gave his take on Beyoncé’s latest venture into country music and what that could mean for the genre.
“When I saw the headline, something along the lines of, ‘Beyoncé to release new country music,’ I thought, ‘Wow, that is so good for us,'” he said to the outlet in a video call. “If you’re a Beyoncé fan, maybe you’re like, ‘What is country music? What are the sounds that I might like over there?'”
Alan continued, “Isn’t it cool that Beyoncé, as big as she is as an A-list superstar, wants to play and do songs that are more country in nature? I just think it’s so cool, honestly, that someone of her caliber would say, ‘Let me do a country song or two. Let me give you a little bit of that flavor because I kind of like what they do over there in country music.’ To me, all are welcome here; bring what you got. Good music is good music.” He then mentioned Jelly Roll’s transition from a Hip Hop talent to a country superstar as a comparison.
During Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday (Feb. 11), Beyoncé surprised fans by unveiling “16 CARRIAGES” and “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” two lead singles from her forthcoming album, RENAISSANCE ACT II. Prior to the songs’ arrival, she appeared to hint at her move to country by wearing cowboy-inspired outfits at major events over the past few weeks. Back in 2016, the Destiny’s Child alum took her first dip into the Southern style with “Daddy Lessons,” a standout from her critically acclaimed sixth studio LP, Lemonade.
