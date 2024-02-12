Beyoncé
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Contributor via Getty Images

Beyoncé announces 'RENAISSANCE ACT II' release date and drops two country singles during Super Bowl

The big reveal was preceded by an equally surprising appearance in a Verizon advertisement.

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024

On Sunday (Feb. 11), millions tuned in as the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. In addition to a halftime show performance from Usher, Beyoncé decided to use the big event to surprise everyone with a massive announcement — RENAISSANCE ACT II is finally arriving on March 29. Fans were also treated to two singles from the forthcoming effort, “16 CARRIAGES” and “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” both of which mark Bey’s latest entry into the country genre.

Just prior to the reveal, Beyoncé appeared in a humorous advertisement for Verizon that saw her attempting to “break the internet” in a variety of ways. At the end of the clip, Beyoncé could be heard saying, ‘Okay, they’re ready. Drop the new music,’ a direct segue into the aforementioned singles and an official trailer for RENAISSANCE ACT II.

The new album will follow 2022’s RENAISSANCE, a 16-song body of work that boasted assists from BEAM, Grace Jones, and Tems. Mike Dean, Boi-1da, Hit-Boy, Honey Dijon, The-Dream, Skrillex, Tricky Stewart, Syd, and many more contributed to its production. The well-received RENAISSANCE was a commercial success that debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and earned a platinum certification. In 2023, Beyoncé embarked on her “Renaissance World Tour” in support of the project, complete with several stops in Europe and North America.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” Beyoncé explained in an Instagram post about her seventh LP. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

Check out “16 CARRIAGES” and “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Beyonce
Country
Entertainment
NFL
Pop
R&B
Sports
Super Bowl

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

“I Have a Dream” draft speechwriter Dr. Clarence B. Jones takes a stand against hate speech in Super Bowl LVIII ad

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.12.2024

Jermaine Dupri shows a good sense of humor in response to jokes about his Super Bowl outfit

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024

Kanye West directs fans to his website in low-budget Super Bowl advertisement

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024

Nelly shares hilarious exchange with Ashanti after he loses his tooth

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024

Fans on social media were more than pleased with Usher's Super Bowl halftime show and its surprise guests

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024

Mo'Nique and Katt Williams face backlash for going too far on "Club Shay Shay"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2024

Fans act up in hilarious #UsherBowl tweets ahead of halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2024

Usher promises his halftime show is 10 times better than his residency

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2024

Mariah Carey, Sade, Mary J. Blige and more named 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame contenders

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.10.2024

Usher fans defend "OMG" amid debate over his halftime setlist

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.10.2024

Judge Mathis says comedian feuds are embarrassing the Black community

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.10.2024

Rihanna's albums ranked

By Payton Wilson
  /  02.10.2024

Jermaine Dupri's 'Freaknik' documentary gets March release date

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.10.2024

Take a listen to Usher's new album 'COMING HOME'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2024

Vanessa Bryant gives powerful speech during Kobe Bryant statue unveiling ceremony

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2024
View More

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

“I Have a Dream” draft speechwriter Dr. Clarence B. Jones takes a stand against hate speech in Super Bowl LVIII ad

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.12.2024

Jermaine Dupri shows a good sense of humor in response to jokes about his Super Bowl outfit

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024

Kanye West directs fans to his website in low-budget Super Bowl advertisement

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024

Nelly shares hilarious exchange with Ashanti after he loses his tooth

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024

Fans on social media were more than pleased with Usher's Super Bowl halftime show and its surprise guests

By Jon Powell
  /  02.12.2024

Mo'Nique and Katt Williams face backlash for going too far on "Club Shay Shay"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2024

Fans act up in hilarious #UsherBowl tweets ahead of halftime show

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2024

Usher promises his halftime show is 10 times better than his residency

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2024

Mariah Carey, Sade, Mary J. Blige and more named 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame contenders

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.10.2024

Usher fans defend "OMG" amid debate over his halftime setlist

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.10.2024

Judge Mathis says comedian feuds are embarrassing the Black community

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.10.2024

Rihanna's albums ranked

By Payton Wilson
  /  02.10.2024

Jermaine Dupri's 'Freaknik' documentary gets March release date

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.10.2024

Take a listen to Usher's new album 'COMING HOME'

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2024

Vanessa Bryant gives powerful speech during Kobe Bryant statue unveiling ceremony

By Jon Powell
  /  02.09.2024
View More

Trending
Watch

Hometown Heroes: Edward Buckles

REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the Black everyday community heroes fueling community progress nationwide through a limited series, Hometown Heroes.

This episode features Edward Buckles, Jr., an award-winning filmmaker, director, producer, and son of New Orleans. His production company, House of the Young Ent. is a beacon in the New Orleans’ arts community and empowers the next generation of filmmakers to chase their dreams through training and mentorships.

By REVOLT
  /  01.30.2024
Watch

Hometown Heroes: GET UP N RIDE NOLA

REVOLT and Prime celebrate Black History Month by championing the everyday Black community heroes fueling progress nationwide through a limited series, “Hometown Heroes.”

GET UP N RIDE NOLA, was created in 2015 by Blake Owens, Nick Reed, and Sinnidra Taylor. Within weeks, their Tuesday social ride grew by the hundreds and changed the culture in the city of New Orleans. Through their partnership with YEP, the initiative also teaches kids how to build and repair bikes to offer them an opportunity to stay out of the streets and learn a new skill.

By REVOLT
  /  01.29.2024
Interviews

Darius Hicks of “While Black” stands on business when it comes to talking about race

As the host of “While Black,” Darius Hicks is intent on getting to the nitty-gritty when discussing race. Check out this exclusive interview.

By Joyce Philippe
  /  02.08.2024
Interest

Meet the artists and writers behind REVOLT’s "Imagine If?" Black History Month initiative

In a move to reshape the narrative of Black identity, REVOLT has launched an initiative this Black History Month that puts the storytelling power firmly in the hands of Black creators. Check them out!

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.05.2024
Interest

Beyond our reach: The story of Aaliyah, the astrophysicist and space traveler

For our “Imagine If?” Black History Month campaign, check out the sci-fi story of Aaliyah Bennet, the astrophysicist and inventive space traveler. 

By Martine Pierre
  /  02.06.2024
Interest

19 rappers who are Aquarius

These innovative, progressive and rebellious air signs bring that unique Aquarius flair to the Hip Hop scene.

By Payton Wilson
  /  01.22.2024
Interest

The cast of "Girlfriends": Where are they now?

The television world changed forever when the pilot episode of “Girlfriends” aired on UPN. We take a look at where the cast is now. 

By Shanique Yates
  /  01.27.2024
Interest

23 male British rappers you should know

Here are 23 male rappers that are essential to pay attention to in the contemporary UK rap scene. 

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  02.04.2024
Exclusives

The cast of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”: Where are they now?

“The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” can be considered one of the greatest sitcoms of all time. More than 30 years after its pilot episode, REVOLT takes a look at what the cast is up to.

By Sunny Morgan
  /  01.21.2024
Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | adidas Crazy IIInfinity Shoes, "Silver Metallic"

To infinity and beyond! Adidas’ new Crazy IIInfinity shoes updates a Kobe classic!

By Legendary Lade
  /  01.29.2024
Interest

15 singers who are Aquarius

From D’Angelo to Brandy, these 15 singers share the eclectic sun sign of Aquarius and bring their creative nature to the music scene.

By Shanique Yates
  /  01.24.2024
Exclusives

Usher’s $20 million herpes lawsuit has been dismissed

It appears as though he and the plaintiff Laura Helm have reached “an amicable resolution.”

By REVOLT
  /  05.03.2019
Interest

25 rappers' real names

Uncover a layer of these rappers’ personal history and glimpse into their lives before the fame with REVOLT’s list of 25 rappers’ real names.

By Sharmaine Johnson
  /  01.25.2024
Interest

14 rappers with “Young” in their names

From the cloud rap of Sweden, to the trenches of Memphis, to the gutter of East New York and the roots of trap music in Atlanta, the “Young” title can be found everywhere.

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.23.2024
Interest

17 visuals that prove Missy Elliott invented music videos

From Kung Fu in the sewer to trash bag suits, Missy Elliott not only invigorated the modern music video, she put her thang down, flipped it and reversed it.

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.21.2024
Interest

17 rap names based on animals

Check out these 17 rappers whose names are based on animals and how these wild creatures have influenced their personas.

By Miki Hellerbach
  /  01.28.2024
News

Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre dupe fans with new "Gin & Juice" video

Plot twist: The “Gin and Juice” that fans love is not the one Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are promoting amid fan anticipation for a new musical collaboration.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.10.2024
News

D.L. Hughley reacts to Mo'Nique's "Club Shay Shay" comments: "She is constantly throwing the rock and hiding the hand"

Hughley isn’t taking Mo’Nique’s latest critiques sitting down.

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2024
News

Fans act up in hilarious #UsherBowl tweets ahead of halftime show

Forget kickoff, Usher fans only want to know what time the show starts in anticipation for Super Bowl halftime.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.11.2024
News

Jelani Maraj, brother of Nicki Minaj, convicted in child rape case

Jelani Maraj is facing 15 years to life in prison.

By REVOLT
  /  11.09.2017
View More
Revolt - New Episodes