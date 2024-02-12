On Sunday (Feb. 11), millions tuned in as the Kansas City Chiefs narrowly beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. In addition to a halftime show performance from Usher, Beyoncé decided to use the big event to surprise everyone with a massive announcement — RENAISSANCE ACT II is finally arriving on March 29. Fans were also treated to two singles from the forthcoming effort, “16 CARRIAGES” and “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” both of which mark Bey’s latest entry into the country genre.

Just prior to the reveal, Beyoncé appeared in a humorous advertisement for Verizon that saw her attempting to “break the internet” in a variety of ways. At the end of the clip, Beyoncé could be heard saying, ‘Okay, they’re ready. Drop the new music,’ a direct segue into the aforementioned singles and an official trailer for RENAISSANCE ACT II.