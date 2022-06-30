Next month, Beyoncé will once again be taking over all music airwaves with her seventh studio LP RENAISSANCE, a 16-song offering that is led by the genre-bending hit “BREAK MY SOUL.” Today, the R&B icon decided to unveil her official artwork for the forthcoming album, which sees her perched on top of a glass horse in front of a black background. The provocative image is also accompanied by a message that seems to explain Beyoncé‘s feelings while bringing RENAISSANCE to life:

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

Upon its arrival, RENAISSANCE will follow 2016’s Lemonade, a tour de force that consisted of 12 tracks and contributions from Kendrick Lamar, James Blake, Jack White, and The Weeknd. In addition to receiving universal acclaim from fans and critics alike, Lemonade quickly shot to the top of the Billboard 200 with 653,000 album equivalent units sold during its first week of release. The project has also since crossed the Platinum mark three times over. In the time between Lemonade and the present, Beyoncé continued her reign with 2018’s Everything Is Love (her joint album with husband JAY-Z) and 2019’s HΘMΣCΘMING: THE LIVE ALBUM. She also liberated The Gift, a well-received compilation that accompanied Disney’s remake of The Lion King.

Feast your eyes on Beyoncé‘s new RENAISSANCE artwork below.