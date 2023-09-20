Today (Sept. 20) marks The-Dream‘s 46th birthday. In celebration of the accomplishment, the legendary singer, songwriter, and producer decided to reach into his vault to liberate a track titled “Stream (V7 Demo Archive 9.20).” “Unlocking a record for all of the people that f**k with me,” he said in an Instagram Story about the release, which sees him focused on reigniting a previous relationship.

“Nothing’s easy about this except me and you, every day, every day, I need you in the best way, and I wait, right away, you’re the first thing on my mind, I can feel the love stream through my body, like I knew it then, and I wish a motherf**ker try to stop me, oh, pain is love and love is pain, sunsets, purple rain, go find someone that could break your heart, if it’s really love, you can love again…”

It’s been three years since The-Dream dropped off his most recent body of work, SXTP4, the sequel to 2018’s Ménage à Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2, 3. SXTP4 consisted of 13 cuts and a single appearance from Jhené Aiko on the standout “Wee Hours.” Since then, the self-proclaimed Radio Killa remained on the scene via his work on a variety of high-profile albums, including Alicia Keys’ ALICIA, Brent Faiyaz’s WASTELAND, Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE, and Diddy’s The Love Album: Off The Grid.

In an interview with GQ, The-Dream spoke on the moment that he saw a solo career outside of creating for others as a successful path for himself. “I wanna say the moment [I told Def Jam executives] Shakir Stewart and Karen Kwok about the idea of even becoming an artist, which happened just out of thin air,” he explained. “‘Shawty Is a 10’ was the thing that propelled [me to go for it]. Go make art for yourself.”

Press play on “Stream (V7 Demo Archive 9.20)” below.