Prince‘s home state of Minnesota is honoring the late pop superstar in a big way. Today (May 9), Gov. Tim Walz used purple ink to sign a bill dedicating a seven-mile stretch of highway to the “When Doves Cry” singer.

The road runs through the Minneapolis suburbs of Eden Prairie and Prince’s hometown of Chanhassen and passes his Paisley Park estate. Formerly known as Minnesota Highway 5, local drivers will now be cruising down Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway. And rather than have normal road signs, the expressway will be dotted with purple signs funded by Prince’s friends and fans, per The Associated Press.

The Minnesota Senate approved the legislation 55-5 last Thursday (May 4) and sent it to the governor for his signature. The bill passed the state House unanimously on April 21, the seventh anniversary of the artist’s death.

Walz toured Paisley Park today and described the late rock star as a “global icon” and “genius.” He admitted that making the law official was the “coolest bill signing” he’s ever done.

The governor acknowledged that for many Minnesota residents, Prince is “part of our shared cultural identity that really does transcend generations.” The highway dedication is just “a small recognition” of his legacy. “It’s a gift to Minnesotans,” he declared, per MPR News. “Minnesotans love Prince. They love him to this day. They love what it stands for. And they love the idea that this genius, this global icon can come out and have roots and be truly Minnesotan.”

“I for one am just incredibly grateful to be a part of this celebration. But like so many Minnesotans, I’m just proud that Prince called Minnesota home,” he added.

Every year since his passing, Paisley Park hosts a celebration of Prince’s life to mark his birthday in June. This year’s celebration, set to take place June 8-11, will feature unreleased music from the icon and performances from local acts as well as stars like Chaka Khan and Chuck D.