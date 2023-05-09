Photo: Michael Ochs Archives / Stringer via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.09.2023

Prince‘s home state of Minnesota is honoring the late pop superstar in a big way. Today (May 9), Gov. Tim Walz used purple ink to sign a bill dedicating a seven-mile stretch of highway to the “When Doves Cry” singer.

The road runs through the Minneapolis suburbs of Eden Prairie and Prince’s hometown of Chanhassen and passes his Paisley Park estate. Formerly known as Minnesota Highway 5, local drivers will now be cruising down Prince Rogers Nelson Memorial Highway. And rather than have normal road signs, the expressway will be dotted with purple signs funded by Prince’s friends and fans, per The Associated Press.

The Minnesota Senate approved the legislation 55-5 last Thursday (May 4) and sent it to the governor for his signature. The bill passed the state House unanimously on April 21, the seventh anniversary of the artist’s death.

Walz toured Paisley Park today and described the late rock star as a “global icon” and “genius.” He admitted that making the law official was the “coolest bill signing” he’s ever done.

The governor acknowledged that for many Minnesota residents, Prince is “part of our shared cultural identity that really does transcend generations.” The highway dedication is just “a small recognition” of his legacy. “It’s a gift to Minnesotans,” he declared, per MPR News. “Minnesotans love Prince. They love him to this day. They love what it stands for. And they love the idea that this genius, this global icon can come out and have roots and be truly Minnesotan.”

“I for one am just incredibly grateful to be a part of this celebration. But like so many Minnesotans, I’m just proud that Prince called Minnesota home,” he added.

Every year since his passing, Paisley Park hosts a celebration of Prince’s life to mark his birthday in June. This year’s celebration, set to take place June 8-11, will feature unreleased music from the icon and performances from local acts as well as stars like Chaka Khan and Chuck D.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The Weeknd says he's ready to take one last hurrah under his beloved stage name

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.08.2023

Prince estate to reveal unreleased music at annual Paisley Park celebration

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.05.2023

Twitter says happy birthday as Chris Brown celebrates 34 years around the sun

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023

Coco Jones and Chlöe Bailey linking up has Twitter asking for an early Christmas present — an R&B collaboration

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023

FLO hopes to follow in the footsteps of OG girl groups as they empower, inspire and innovate

By Ty Cole
  /  05.05.2023

Ed Sheeran wins legal battle in "Let's Get It On" copyright infringement suit

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime show becomes the most watched in history

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

Nicki Minaj warns against texting GIFs of yourself after past traumatic experiences

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Rihanna gracing the Met Gala carpet fashionably late had Twitter questioning its bedtime

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Rihanna effortlessly teases the internet with Chanel look ahead of the Met Gala

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023

Unofficial film of Frank Ocean's Coachella set is at the center of copyright concerns

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.30.2023

Rihanna is returning to the big screen in a new Smurfs movie

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.27.2023

Bebe Rexha and Snoop Dogg head to space for "Satellite" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

The Kid LAROI pays homage to Juice WRLD on "WHERE DOES YOUR SPIRIT GO?"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.26.2023

Chlöe Bailey returns to her hometown and performs 'Ungodly Hour' hits with Halle Bailey

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Pop
Prince

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

The Weeknd says he's ready to take one last hurrah under his beloved stage name

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.08.2023

Prince estate to reveal unreleased music at annual Paisley Park celebration

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.05.2023

Twitter says happy birthday as Chris Brown celebrates 34 years around the sun

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023

Coco Jones and Chlöe Bailey linking up has Twitter asking for an early Christmas present — an R&B collaboration

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023

FLO hopes to follow in the footsteps of OG girl groups as they empower, inspire and innovate

By Ty Cole
  /  05.05.2023

Ed Sheeran wins legal battle in "Let's Get It On" copyright infringement suit

By Angel Saunders
  /  05.04.2023

Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime show becomes the most watched in history

By Jon Powell
  /  05.03.2023

Nicki Minaj warns against texting GIFs of yourself after past traumatic experiences

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.03.2023

Rihanna gracing the Met Gala carpet fashionably late had Twitter questioning its bedtime

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.02.2023

Rihanna effortlessly teases the internet with Chanel look ahead of the Met Gala

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.01.2023

Unofficial film of Frank Ocean's Coachella set is at the center of copyright concerns

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  04.30.2023

Rihanna is returning to the big screen in a new Smurfs movie

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  04.27.2023

Bebe Rexha and Snoop Dogg head to space for "Satellite" visual

By Jon Powell
  /  04.27.2023

The Kid LAROI pays homage to Juice WRLD on "WHERE DOES YOUR SPIRIT GO?"

By Jon Powell
  /  04.26.2023

Chlöe Bailey returns to her hometown and performs 'Ungodly Hour' hits with Halle Bailey

By Cierra Jones
  /  04.24.2023
View More

Trending
News

Doctors advise Jamie Foxx to decrease his stress ahead of being discharged from the hospital

A source told ‘People’ that Jamie Foxx’s health scare is no longer considered life-threatening.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
News

"Power Book II: Ghost's" Lauren plays checkmate with Effie and Twitter says it's giving 'Baby Boy' vibes

“Lauren definitely watched ‘Baby Boy’ before she got in that car to surprise Effie!” one Twitter user wrote about the “Power Book II: Ghost” scene.

By Cierra Jones
  /  05.05.2023
News

Shemar Moore's frustrations with CBS' diversity amid "S.W.A.T." cancellation spill out in new post

Shemar Moore wants CBS to revisit its decision to pull the plug on ratings juggernaut “S.W.A.T.”

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.07.2023
News

Sports broadcaster Glen Kuiper's use of the N-word during live broadcast takes Twitter by storm

Glen Kuiper rolled out the N-word with a hard “er” and was dealt with on Twitter.

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  05.06.2023
View More