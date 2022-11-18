Today (Nov. 18), Benton Beyer, a white Minnesota man, will be sentenced for racist acts committed against his neighbors, a multiracial family. In September, a jury found him guilty of harassing his fellow Cold Spring residents on multiple occasions, despite a restraining order already being in place.

Beyer’s behavior was caught on the Robinson family’s Ring security camera for more than 80 days. According to local news station WCCO, on one occasion, the perpetrator stole a truck, put granite on the accelerator and let it go. The vehicle was caught on camera as it crashed into the front of the family’s Minnesota home. Authorities say a teddy bear hanging from a noose was placed inside the truck. The 33-year-old was charged with stalking, violating harassment restraining orders, first-degree criminal damage to property, theft of a motor vehicle and multiple counts of second-degree assault using a dangerous weapon.

Andrea Robinson told WCCO, “It’s incredibly hard to accept. We are a multiracial family… that someone would want to harm, my husband, my kids or me for simply being married to a Black man… that that level of hate exists.” The Minnesota woman continued, “The experience has not only changed my life and my husband’s life, but it’s significantly impacted the lives of my children.” The issue had been going on for quite some time as her husband Phillipe spoke to the news station about the issue last year.

“How am I supposed to feel safe? I mean, my wife, my children don’t want to stay here, and I understand,” Phillipe said at the time. Now that Beyer is facing jail time, the family feels they can finally breathe a sigh of relief. “A year ago, we didn’t know we’re supported and safe, but now we have, you know, a full neighborhood and a community that has really stood behind us,” she shared. Andrea added, “I hope that whatever underlying issues Mr. Beyer has that he’s able to address those, and I hope that the sentence gives him a long time to think about what he did.” Before sentencing, Beyer was held at Minnesota’s Stearns County Jail.