Photo: Jamel Martin via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Lady London has officially announced her new home team. Today (March 23), the New York City-raised rapper broke the exciting news that she has signed a deal with High Standardz/Def Jam Recordings.

“For the 2023 draft, round 1, number one pick, Def Jam Records selects Lady London — rapper, songwriter, actress. I stayed true to myself. Did it my way. Built it from the ground. Happy to have a home now. Be good to me,” she captioned her Instagram post. In the video, the “Lisa’s Story” emcee took fans along for the ride during signing day. She also delved into her debut project with the label, which is dropping soon.

In a press statement, Def Jam Recordings chairman and C.E.O. Tunji Balogun said, “There are artists who challenge you to disregard everything you know and just follow them into the future. Lady London is one of those artists. She’s a force on the microphone, a savvy visionary, and just the kind of star we need right now. I’m honored and excited to welcome Lady London to the Def Jam family.”

“Since the beginning, High Standardz has been cultivating an environment where a certain caliber of artists can find a creative home for expression and growth,” added High Standardz founder/CEO Jeremy “J Dot” Jones. “Lady London personifies everything that we’re about here. From her unique approach to crafting epic music, how she’s built a massive community of engaged and loyal fans, to the intelligence and elegance with which she carries herself.”

Over the last few years, Lady London steadily rose to popularity thanks to her viral freestyles and unmistakable signature cadence. She capitalized on the spotlight with her 2022 project, Lady Like: The Boss Tape, a 13-track offering with features from MAKAELA and Dub Aura. Just prior to that, she dropped off a joint body of work with Murrille titled I Kant Make This S**t Up. Most recently, she dropped off her “Pop Ya S**t (Freestyle)” track, which went on to take social media by a storm.

