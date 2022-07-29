Last week, Lady London released her new song “What Is It Giving,” her first single of the year. Today (July 29), the NY-born star follows up with its accompanying music video, a glitzy new clip that sees her decked out in sparkly ensembles that match the song’s braggadocious lyrics:

If I get a picture, it ran me a profit, you take your liquor with antibiotics/ He got community dick and he’s screwing your sis and you can’t even get him to stop it/ N***a is toxic, giving me cheap, run me my mula/ I’m waiting to leave, it’s 8 of your homies, and only one hookah, which one of you niggas is waiting to breathe? You fuck with that woman, it’s giving me trash, I fuck with that n***a, he’s giving me cash/

When speaking about the song, London shares: “Creating this record, I wanted a chant— one that felt comfortable enough to repeat, while also being full of caption-worthy rhetoric. The perfect balance.”

For the last few years, Lady London steadily rose to popularity thanks to her viral freestyles and unmistakable signature cadence. She capitalized on the spotlight with her 2022 project, Lady Like: The Boss Tape. A few months ago, Lady London also sat down with REVOLT for an in-depth conversation about her career. She made sure to drop off some advice for any young women who may want to follow in her footsteps:

“Just fight your fight. Underestimation is guaranteed to happen to you, whether it be by a man or other women counterparts. Continuing to stand your ground and walk in your purpose fully is important. When you believe it wholeheartedly and sincerely, other people can believe it, too. Walking with that confidence and that boldness about you is important.”

Be sure to press play on Lady London’s brand new music video for “What Is It Giving” down below.