Photo: Randy Holmes / Contributor via Getty Images and Frazer Harrison / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Talent always recognizes another talented person. Such occurred between Chlöe Bailey and The-Dream on Twitter today (March 31).

At midnight, Chlöe’s highly anticipated debut album, In Pieces, was finally released for the world to hear. The 24-year-old Atlanta native has worked hard to create the body of work and even promote it. Now, all of her long nights and extended hours are paying off. One of the people to send their congratulations to the R&B artist was none other than singer and producer The-Dream.

“Congrats, Chlöe Bailey. I’m super proud of you!” he wrote on Twitter. “[I’m] always here for the ones who follow their dreams. [It] feels just like yesterday my good friend Teresa was championing you and Halle Bailey as if you both were her own. Music… S**t ain’t easy, but somebody got to do it! In Pieces.”

Chlöe responded with gratitude as she briefly reflected on the process of creating the album“Thank you [for] teaching me and inspiring me,” she replied. “It’s always been a dream to work with you, and we got to do it. It’s not easy at all, but man, moments like this make it worth it.”

Although, The-Dream isn’t a stranger to working with Parkwood Entertainment. He has also worked with Beyoncé, the label’s founder, on countless tracks and albums, including RENAISSANCE. So it made sense that one day Queen Bey’s prodigy would get the pleasure of working with the 45-year-old songwriter. 

Chlöe spent the final hour before In Pieces was released on Twitter with fans. At one point, she admitted that she could barely contain herself due to her excitement about the drop. 

Once the album was released, Chlöe shared her third in-a-box visual of the year. But this time, she wore an all-black latex cut-out dress with matching gloves. As she held a glowing heart in her hand, the glass box shattered into pieces, like her album’s title.

An hour later, she shared that In Pieces entered the top five of Apple Music U.S., under R&B Albums at No. 5, for the first time. Congratulations on the album, Chlöe!

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Teyana Taylor's spectacular acting has Twitter ready to write her name on the 2024 Oscars ballot

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Tori Kelly shares new alternate video for "missin u (more)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Jhené Aiko releases serene new "calm & patient" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Chlöe Bailey gets her revenge in new "Cheatback" video featuring Future

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Khalid returns with new “Softest Touch” single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Daniel Caesar drops off his latest single "Valentina"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Chloe Bailey's debut album 'In Pieces' has finally arrived

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

Rod Wave is trying to "Fight The Feeling" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Director X's "Video Star" docuseries will explore iconic music videos like never before

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Chlöe Bailey has another gift coming for fans — the “Cheatback” music video

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Popcaan unveils new single "Bend It Over"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

Coco Jones delivers stellar performance of "ICU" on "The Tonight Show"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Crystal Renee Hayslett: Never forget... Black women are the standard

By Ty Cole
  /  03.30.2023

Lil Mama and Alicia Keys share their first public embrace 14 years after the MTV VMAs incident

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Boosie Badazz jumps on Alexia Jayy's "I Need A Man" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Chloe Bailey
R&B
The-Dream
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Teyana Taylor's spectacular acting has Twitter ready to write her name on the 2024 Oscars ballot

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.31.2023

Tori Kelly shares new alternate video for "missin u (more)"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Jhené Aiko releases serene new "calm & patient" single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Chlöe Bailey gets her revenge in new "Cheatback" video featuring Future

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Khalid returns with new “Softest Touch” single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Daniel Caesar drops off his latest single "Valentina"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Chloe Bailey's debut album 'In Pieces' has finally arrived

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

Rod Wave is trying to "Fight The Feeling" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Director X's "Video Star" docuseries will explore iconic music videos like never before

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Chlöe Bailey has another gift coming for fans — the “Cheatback” music video

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Popcaan unveils new single "Bend It Over"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

Coco Jones delivers stellar performance of "ICU" on "The Tonight Show"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Crystal Renee Hayslett: Never forget... Black women are the standard

By Ty Cole
  /  03.30.2023

Lil Mama and Alicia Keys share their first public embrace 14 years after the MTV VMAs incident

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Boosie Badazz jumps on Alexia Jayy's "I Need A Man" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

Black love in the digital era: The secrets to making relationships work

From Michelle Obama to DJ Envy and more, we get major keys to true love ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.17.2023
View More