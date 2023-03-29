This Friday (March 29), Chlöe Bailey will unveil her highly anticipated In Pieces album. So far, fans have been able to indulge in singles like “Pray It Away” and “How Does It Feel,” the latter of which saw a guest feature from Chris Brown. The songstress also revealed the official tracklist earlier this month confirming appearances from Missy Elliott and Future.

The Georgia-born talent returned today (March 29) with the official music video for the project’s title track. Serving as the final preview before the LP arrives in full, the newly released clip sees Chlöe dressed in all red, sitting at a grand piano as she pours her heart into a stunning live performance. On the record, she sings about having to piece herself back together after heartbreak:

“‘Cause I don’t wanna go on, oh, livin’ a life that you’ve been missin’ and I don’t want nobody else to hold me when I’m in pieces“

“In Pieces is for the ones who, behind closed doors, are breaking and don’t know how much more they can take,” the 24-year-old singer wrote in an Instagram post about the album. “In Pieces is for the ones who hold the people up around them while barely holding themselves up. In Pieces is for the people who continue to get stabbed in the back, heartbroken by the ones they thought they could trust, but still that doesn’t change their heart and how they love,” she wrote.

In related news, Chlöe recently announced she will be heading out on her “The In Pieces Tour” across North America. The journey kicks off on April 11 in Chicago and will hit cities like Detroit, Toronto, Dallas, New York City, and more before wrapping up on May 3 in Los Angeles.

Be sure to press play on Chlöe Bailey’s brand new “In Pieces” music video down below.