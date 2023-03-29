Photo: Screenshot from Chlöe Bailey’s “In Pieces” video
By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

This Friday (March 29), Chlöe Bailey will unveil her highly anticipated In Pieces album. So far, fans have been able to indulge in singles like “Pray It Away” and “How Does It Feel,” the latter of which saw a guest feature from Chris Brown. The songstress also revealed the official tracklist earlier this month confirming appearances from Missy Elliott and Future.

The Georgia-born talent returned today (March 29) with the official music video for the project’s title track. Serving as the final preview before the LP arrives in full, the newly released clip sees Chlöe dressed in all red, sitting at a grand piano as she pours her heart into a stunning live performance. On the record, she sings about having to piece herself back together after heartbreak:

“‘Cause I don’t wanna go on, oh, livin’ a life that you’ve been missin’ and I don’t want nobody else to hold me when I’m in pieces

In Pieces is for the ones who, behind closed doors, are breaking and don’t know how much more they can take,” the 24-year-old singer wrote in an Instagram post about the album. “In Pieces is for the ones who hold the people up around them while barely holding themselves up. In Pieces is for the people who continue to get stabbed in the back, heartbroken by the ones they thought they could trust, but still that doesn’t change their heart and how they love,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)


In related news, Chlöe recently announced she will be heading out on her “The In Pieces Tour” across North America. The journey kicks off on April 11 in Chicago and will hit cities like Detroit, Toronto, Dallas, New York City, and more before wrapping up on May 3 in Los Angeles.

Be sure to press play on Chlöe Bailey’s brand new “In Pieces” music video down below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Wizkid unveils new visual for "Money & Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Lola Brooke and Lady London put their twist on Ciara's "Da Girls" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

9 Black women DJs who are making history across the globe

By Ahmad Davis
  /  03.29.2023

Tyler, The Creator drops off new visual for "SORRY NOT SORRY"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Mookie Mook unveils new visual for "NEVER SETTLE" with Big Scarr

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Snoop Dogg joins Wiz Khalifa for new “Don’t Text Don’t Call” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

6LACK heads to London for new “Preach” video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

Jay Critch is wasting no "Minutes" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Here's how to watch Dreamville Festival 2023 live this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey to headline 2023 LA Pride in the Park

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Peezy, Babyface Ray, Icewear Vezzo, and Skilla Baby connect for "2 Million Up" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Coco Jones soulfully sings her way onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Boosie Badazz pleads for loyalty in new "Please Hold Me Down" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Mary J. Blige shares 6 distinctive traits female trailblazers have in common

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.28.2023

Swizz Beatz gifts Alicia Keys Mercedes-Maybach designed by Virgil Abloh for her birthday

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023
View More
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Tags in this article:
Tags
Chloe Bailey
Music Videos
R&B
Choose your Vibe (Optional)
By clicking subscribe, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Wizkid unveils new visual for "Money & Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Lola Brooke and Lady London put their twist on Ciara's "Da Girls" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

9 Black women DJs who are making history across the globe

By Ahmad Davis
  /  03.29.2023

Tyler, The Creator drops off new visual for "SORRY NOT SORRY"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Mookie Mook unveils new visual for "NEVER SETTLE" with Big Scarr

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Snoop Dogg joins Wiz Khalifa for new “Don’t Text Don’t Call” music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

6LACK heads to London for new “Preach” video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

Jay Critch is wasting no "Minutes" in latest visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Here's how to watch Dreamville Festival 2023 live this weekend

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Megan Thee Stallion and Mariah Carey to headline 2023 LA Pride in the Park

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.28.2023

Peezy, Babyface Ray, Icewear Vezzo, and Skilla Baby connect for "2 Million Up" remix

By Jon Powell
  /  03.28.2023

Coco Jones soulfully sings her way onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart for the first time

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.28.2023

Boosie Badazz pleads for loyalty in new "Please Hold Me Down" visual

By Regina Cho
  /  03.28.2023

Mary J. Blige shares 6 distinctive traits female trailblazers have in common

By Sukii Osborne
  /  03.28.2023

Swizz Beatz gifts Alicia Keys Mercedes-Maybach designed by Virgil Abloh for her birthday

By Oumou Fofana
  /  03.27.2023
View More

Trending
The Jason Lee Show

Amber Riley on her "Glee" fame, growing up in Compton & dealing with anxiety | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Amber Riley appears on this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show” for a juicy ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.01.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Maconomics

Lowering the cost of higher education | 'Maconomics'

“Maconomics” host Ross Mac checks in with a Jackson State University Cricket Wireless campus ambassador ...
By REVOLT
  /  03.20.2023
View More