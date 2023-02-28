Chlöe Bailey has some exciting news to share with the world. She’s going on tour! Today (Feb. 28), the 24-year-old singer and songwriter posted the announcement on Instagram after teasing fans hours prior about having something to drop soon. “I’m headlining my very own solo tour,” Bailey captioned her IG post. “[I’m] performing all the songs from the new album… Y’all, I’m so excited. See you there. Get [tickets] now, link in [the] bio.”

“Chlöe: The In Pieces Tour” is set to begin on April 11 and will continue through the beginning of the summer. Her last show will be on May 3 at The Novo in Los Angeles, California.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

Last week, Bailey shared her latest single, “How Does It Feel,” featuring Chris Brown with the world. After she made her debut as a solo artist with “Have Mercy” in 2021, Bailey has since released the single and music videos to “Treat Me,” “Surprise,” “For the Night,” and “Pray It Away.”

On Feb. 20, the talented performer revealed that her highly anticipated debut album, In Pieces, will be unveiled on March 31. The Atlanta native uploaded a teaser video on social media featuring herself in a glass box with flowers as a heartbeat sound played in the background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

After announcing her album’s release date, Bailey shared her latest partnership deal with Beats by Dre. The “Grown-ish” actress starred in the headphone company’s Beats Fit Pro headsets ad while her song “Body Do” played in the background. “Listening to In Pieces while I workout in my new Beats Fit Pros,” she wrote on IG. “Get yours before the album drops. Lemme see what that ‘Body Do’ (ft new song by yours truly) Beats partner.”