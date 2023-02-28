Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Stringer via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Chlöe Bailey has some exciting news to share with the world. She’s going on tour! Today (Feb. 28), the 24-year-old singer and songwriter posted the announcement on Instagram after teasing fans hours prior about having something to drop soon. “I’m headlining my very own solo tour,” Bailey captioned her IG post. “[I’m] performing all the songs from the new album… Y’all, I’m so excited. See you there. Get [tickets] now, link in [the] bio.”

“Chlöe: The In Pieces Tour” is set to begin on April 11 and will continue through the beginning of the summer. Her last show will be on May 3 at The Novo in Los Angeles, California.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

Last week, Bailey shared her latest single, “How Does It Feel,” featuring Chris Brown with the world. After she made her debut as a solo artist with “Have Mercy” in 2021, Bailey has since released the single and music videos to “Treat Me,” “Surprise,” “For the Night,” and “Pray It Away.”

On Feb. 20, the talented performer revealed that her highly anticipated debut album, In Pieces, will be unveiled on March 31. The Atlanta native uploaded a teaser video on social media featuring herself in a glass box with flowers as a heartbeat sound played in the background.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

After announcing her album’s release date, Bailey shared her latest partnership deal with Beats by Dre. The “Grown-ish” actress starred in the headphone company’s Beats Fit Pro headsets ad while her song “Body Do” played in the background. “Listening to In Pieces while I workout in my new Beats Fit Pros,” she wrote on IG. “Get yours before the album drops. Lemme see what that ‘Body Do’ (ft new song by yours truly) Beats partner.” 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Omarion addresses catfish victim on "Dr. Phil"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.28.2023

Phabo sings about "Out Of Touch" lovers in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

J. Cole announces Drake, Usher, and Burna Boy will co-headline 2023 Dreamville Festival

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Damson Idris reveals awkward Rihanna encounter: "I was like, 'This is my moment'"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Babyface and Ari Lennox put on a show in new "Liquor" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards promo clip features SZA and Quinta Brunson

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Missy Elliott and Timbaland tease an official reunion

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

SZA's 'SOS' tops the Billboard 200 for 10th week

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

Grannies go viral for recreating Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

Jozzy proves R&B is alive and well on Love Records debut, 'Songs for Women, Free Game for N**gas'

By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.27.2023

Mariah The Scientist joins A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for new "Secrets (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Coco Jones eyes summertime for debut album release: "I'm working on it"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

Kelly Rowland says it "felt so good to be back onstage" following Pride performance

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

Rihanna's Navy laughs at petty Super Bowl LVII halftime show complaints

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

Tommy Hilfiger claims Russell Simmons told him "street kids and rappers" wore his clothes to feel rich

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Chloe Bailey
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Omarion addresses catfish victim on "Dr. Phil"

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.28.2023

Phabo sings about "Out Of Touch" lovers in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

J. Cole announces Drake, Usher, and Burna Boy will co-headline 2023 Dreamville Festival

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

Damson Idris reveals awkward Rihanna encounter: "I was like, 'This is my moment'"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Babyface and Ari Lennox put on a show in new "Liquor" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.28.2023

2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards promo clip features SZA and Quinta Brunson

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.28.2023

Missy Elliott and Timbaland tease an official reunion

By Jon Powell
  /  02.28.2023

SZA's 'SOS' tops the Billboard 200 for 10th week

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

Grannies go viral for recreating Rihanna's 2023 Super Bowl halftime performance

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.27.2023

Jozzy proves R&B is alive and well on Love Records debut, 'Songs for Women, Free Game for N**gas'

By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.27.2023

Mariah The Scientist joins A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for new "Secrets (Remix)" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.27.2023

Coco Jones eyes summertime for debut album release: "I'm working on it"

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

Kelly Rowland says it "felt so good to be back onstage" following Pride performance

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.27.2023

Rihanna's Navy laughs at petty Super Bowl LVII halftime show complaints

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023

Tommy Hilfiger claims Russell Simmons told him "street kids and rappers" wore his clothes to feel rich

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.25.2023
View More

Trending
Interest

9 Black creatives making history today

These iconic individuals continuously catalyze some of the most significant moments in pop culture. For ...
By Ahmad Davis
  /  02.10.2023
Interviews

Gigi Coleman is continuing her great-aunt Bessie Coleman's limitless legacy

“The sky is not the limit,” Gigi Coleman insists in this exclusive Black History Month ...
By Shanique Yates
  /  02.23.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
View More