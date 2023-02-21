Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

Chloe Bailey continues to secure the bag. Just one day after she announced the official release date for her debut album, In Pieces, the “Surprise” singer has revealed her latest partnership with Beats by Dre.

Today (Feb. 21), Bailey shared her new Beats ad on Instagram. In it, she was wearing a pair of Beats Fit Pro headsets as she worked out in various locations while her song “Body Do” played in the background. In one setting, the 24-year-old singer and actress wore a lime green and black athletic set as she participated in several boxing activities, including jumping rope, punching the bag, and actual boxing in the ring, all while sporting the lime green fit pro set.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

In her caption, Bailey revealed she has a partnership with Beats and that the ad background sound is her new song. “Listening to In Pieces while I workout in my new Beats Fit Pro’s,” she captioned the post. “Get yours before the album drops. Lemme see what that ‘Body Do’ (ft new song by yours truly) Beats partner.”

Beats by Dre also included a caption as they shared the video on the social media app. “Chloe Bailey is all the motivation you need,” Beats wrote. “Up your game in the new Beats Fit Pro color collection, featuring a secure-fit wing tip to enhance your performance in the gym and beyond.”

The headphone company also revealed that their new headset collection would be available on Feb. 23 before showing love to Bailey and her first solo project. “‘Body Do’ by Chlöe Bailey, from her forthcoming album In Pieces – out 3/31,” the caption added. 

Bailey initially revealed her album’s spring release at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 24, the Atlanta native shared a cinematic video on IG, announcing the month for In Pieces’ impending arrival. And then yesterday (Feb. 20), she gave fans an official date. Since 2021, Bailey has released a string of singles, including “Have Mercy,” “Treat Me,” “Surprise,” “For the Night,” and “Pray It Away.”

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Will Smith's TikTok video poking fun at his Oscar night has us in real tears!

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Judge Greg Mathis announces new show "Mathis Court" will debut this fall

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

Chris Brown releases new "Psychic" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

T-Pain says he saved a man's life after recording "Bartender" in resurfaced video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

2 Chainz and Ne-Yo officially join "BMF" season 2 cast

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Sean “Diddy” Combs announces highly anticipated EP from Love Records' first artist Jozzy

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Laverne Cox

By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.21.2023

Chloe Bailey officially announces ‘In Pieces’ album release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

'I Am Legend' sequel will be closer to first movie's alternate ending

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.20.2023

Rihanna fans clap back after internet trolls claim ASAP Rocky was emasculated in 'British Vogue' shoot

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023

Ty Dolla Sign and Muni Long join OG Parker for new “Still Work” single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.20.2023

ASL interpreter Justina Miles dishes on signing for Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII performance

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

GloRilla boasts that Rihanna is her "twin"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Masego goes on a double date in new "Two Sides" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Ne-Yo shares official trailer for 'In My Own Words' documentary

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Chloe Bailey
Entertainment
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Will Smith's TikTok video poking fun at his Oscar night has us in real tears!

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

Judge Greg Mathis announces new show "Mathis Court" will debut this fall

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

Chris Brown releases new "Psychic" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

T-Pain says he saved a man's life after recording "Bartender" in resurfaced video

By DJ First Class
  /  02.21.2023

2 Chainz and Ne-Yo officially join "BMF" season 2 cast

By Regina Cho
  /  02.21.2023

Sean “Diddy” Combs announces highly anticipated EP from Love Records' first artist Jozzy

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

How to watch “The Jason Lee Show” episode featuring Laverne Cox

By Sukii Osborne
  /  02.21.2023

Chloe Bailey officially announces ‘In Pieces’ album release date

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.21.2023

'I Am Legend' sequel will be closer to first movie's alternate ending

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  02.20.2023

Rihanna fans clap back after internet trolls claim ASAP Rocky was emasculated in 'British Vogue' shoot

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023

Ty Dolla Sign and Muni Long join OG Parker for new “Still Work” single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.20.2023

ASL interpreter Justina Miles dishes on signing for Rihanna's Super Bowl LVII performance

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

GloRilla boasts that Rihanna is her "twin"

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.18.2023

Masego goes on a double date in new "Two Sides" video

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023

Ne-Yo shares official trailer for 'In My Own Words' documentary

By Regina Cho
  /  02.17.2023
View More

Trending
Big Facts

Funny Marco on his viral pranks, Kansas City & interviewing Boosie Badazz | 'Big Facts'

In the season three premiere, Funny Marco sits down with the “Big Facts” crew to ...
By REVOLT
  /  02.02.2023
The Jason Lee Show

Blueface & Chrisean Rock talk arrests, threesomes & marriage | 'The Jason Lee Show'

Blueface and Chrisean Rock appear for episode two of “The Jason Lee Show.” The controversial ...
By REVOLT
  /  01.25.2023
News

Tyler Perry denies "House of Payne" actress Cassi Davis passed away

“Cassi, you sure you not dead?” Perry asked after hearing the horrible news.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.20.2023
Web3

Web3 | Where does the money reside for Black Web3 founders?

For this Black History Month installment of our “Web3” series, we discuss the reality of ...
By Ashley France
  /  02.03.2023
View More