Chloe Bailey continues to secure the bag. Just one day after she announced the official release date for her debut album, In Pieces, the “Surprise” singer has revealed her latest partnership with Beats by Dre.

Today (Feb. 21), Bailey shared her new Beats ad on Instagram. In it, she was wearing a pair of Beats Fit Pro headsets as she worked out in various locations while her song “Body Do” played in the background. In one setting, the 24-year-old singer and actress wore a lime green and black athletic set as she participated in several boxing activities, including jumping rope, punching the bag, and actual boxing in the ring, all while sporting the lime green fit pro set.

In her caption, Bailey revealed she has a partnership with Beats and that the ad background sound is her new song. “Listening to In Pieces while I workout in my new Beats Fit Pro’s,” she captioned the post. “Get yours before the album drops. Lemme see what that ‘Body Do’ (ft new song by yours truly) Beats partner.”

Beats by Dre also included a caption as they shared the video on the social media app. “Chloe Bailey is all the motivation you need,” Beats wrote. “Up your game in the new Beats Fit Pro color collection, featuring a secure-fit wing tip to enhance your performance in the gym and beyond.”

The headphone company also revealed that their new headset collection would be available on Feb. 23 before showing love to Bailey and her first solo project. “‘Body Do’ by Chlöe Bailey, from her forthcoming album In Pieces – out 3/31,” the caption added.

Bailey initially revealed her album’s spring release at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 24, the Atlanta native shared a cinematic video on IG, announcing the month for In Pieces’ impending arrival. And then yesterday (Feb. 20), she gave fans an official date. Since 2021, Bailey has released a string of singles, including “Have Mercy,” “Treat Me,” “Surprise,” “For the Night,” and “Pray It Away.”