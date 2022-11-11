Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  11.11.2022

Currently, DJ Drama is said to be putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming LP I’m Really Like That. Yesterday (Nov. 10), the Atlanta-based talent revealed photos from a recent studio session on social media, one of which shows him in front of a blackboard with the words obscured. Despite this, eagle-eyed fans were able to find several names that are expected to be featured on the project. Label darlings Jack Harlow and Lil Uzi Vert are visible next to hip hop frontrunners like Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, Offset, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, and Freddie Gibbs.

Back in July, Drama released the lead single from the aforementioned body of work titled “Forever,” a hard-hitting cut that boasted appearances from New York giants Fabolous, Benny the Butcher, Jim Jones, and Capella Grey. As Fab’s verse made clear, the song was an ode to turn-of-the-century street raps, complete with a sample of The Alchemist’s 1st Infantry standout “Essence”:

“The streets taught me valuable lessons, like my best friends was a .40 Cal and a Wesson, Not these two-face n**gas tryna challenge my blessings, talk down when you ain’t ’round then smile in your presence, I’m a child of the essence so my morals is different, took big steps to get here, my Euro was different…”

During this year’s REVOLT Summit, the Generation Now head honcho gave advice to any aspiring artists when it comes to networking:

“I always tell people, before you go and try to call Diddy on the phone or call DJ Drama, when you come to conferences like this, look to your left and look to your right because the people that are sitting right next to you that are aspiring to do the same things. You can literally create movements with those people.”

Check out DJ Drama‘s studio snaps below. Hopefully, I’m Really Like That is making landfall much sooner than later.

Tags in this article:
Tags
DJ Drama

Trending
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Jack White on his career & keeping his personal life private | 'Love & Respect with Killer Mike'

Singer-songwriter and White Stripes Co-Founder Jack White appears on an all-new episode of “Love & ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.10.2022
Bet On Black

Black Is Powerful | 'Bet on Black'

Judges Master P, Pinky Cole, Ron Brown, and special guest LeToya Luckett field impressive pitches ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.08.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' and Chadwick Boseman, new music and more

In a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly” Entertainment Remix segment, we talk all things ‘Black ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.04.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

What it means to be Black and vegan

This week on a new “REVOLT Black News Weekly” installment of “Stand Up For,” we ...
By REVOLT
  /  11.04.2022
View More