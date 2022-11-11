Currently, DJ Drama is said to be putting the finishing touches on his forthcoming LP I’m Really Like That. Yesterday (Nov. 10), the Atlanta-based talent revealed photos from a recent studio session on social media, one of which shows him in front of a blackboard with the words obscured. Despite this, eagle-eyed fans were able to find several names that are expected to be featured on the project. Label darlings Jack Harlow and Lil Uzi Vert are visible next to hip hop frontrunners like Lil Baby, Gucci Mane, Offset, Lil Durk, Roddy Ricch, and Freddie Gibbs.

Back in July, Drama released the lead single from the aforementioned body of work titled “Forever,” a hard-hitting cut that boasted appearances from New York giants Fabolous, Benny the Butcher, Jim Jones, and Capella Grey. As Fab’s verse made clear, the song was an ode to turn-of-the-century street raps, complete with a sample of The Alchemist’s 1st Infantry standout “Essence”:

“The streets taught me valuable lessons, like my best friends was a .40 Cal and a Wesson, Not these two-face n**gas tryna challenge my blessings, talk down when you ain’t ’round then smile in your presence, I’m a child of the essence so my morals is different, took big steps to get here, my Euro was different…”

During this year’s REVOLT Summit, the Generation Now head honcho gave advice to any aspiring artists when it comes to networking:

“I always tell people, before you go and try to call Diddy on the phone or call DJ Drama, when you come to conferences like this, look to your left and look to your right because the people that are sitting right next to you that are aspiring to do the same things. You can literally create movements with those people.”

Check out DJ Drama‘s studio snaps below. Hopefully, I’m Really Like That is making landfall much sooner than later.