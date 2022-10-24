For much of the year, Fabolous has been steadily rebuilding momentum with a string of well-received freestyles and collaborations, including “Cheerio Freestyle,” “Down Bad” with Hitmaka and Jeremih, “SAY LESS” with French Montana, “RICH HUSTLE” with Jim Jones, and “BACH TO BACH” with Dave East. Last week, the Brooklyn emcee added to that with “Fabu Dhabi Recap,” a flip of CJ’s “Whoopty” that’s full of boastful rhymes about Loso’s lifestyle:

“Whoopty, my n**ga threw me the oopty, hoopty, we ‘finna ball like a hoop team, tell the dealership that they gotta coupe me, call the jeweler, tell her, ‘Make me a new piece,’ butter pecan Rican texting me, ‘Scoop me,’ hit it doggystyle, gave her the Snoopty, whew, swagged out, you know I be puttin’ that s**t on, this is The Family, I am the di-don, this is the time that y’all need to get on, hold up, you can get wit’ it or get the f**k on, this is a ‘bach but I get my truck on…”

“Fabu Dhabi Recap” comes with a matching visual courtesy of Drevinci. Viewers can catch Fabolous in Abu Dhabi, riding around in a Maybach SUV, taking in a NBA game at Etihad Arena, and hitting up Club White within the United Arab Emirates capital.

It’s been three years since the “Make Me Better” talent released his latest body of work Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever. That body of work contained 16 cuts and additional contributions from Meek Mill, Lil Durk, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, YFN Lucci, Davido, PnB Rock, Gucci Mane, 2 Chainz, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. Summertime Shootout 3 was a top 10 success on the Billboard 200 thanks to 44,000 first-week album equivalent units sold. Press play on Fabolous‘ “Fabu Dhabi Recap” video below.