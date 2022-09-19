Within the last few months, Fabolous has been treating fans with some well-received loose drops. First up was his freestyle over Amerie’s “1 Thing” classic track and shortly afterwards, he dropped off his “Say Less” music video with French Montana. More recently, Fab circled back to unveil “Rich Hustle,” a Jim Jones-assisted single.

Over the weekend, the Brooklyn legend kept his momentum going with his new “Easy (Freestyle)” track and video. The visual was co-directed by Fabolous and Marco Sandoval and included cameos from Fivio Foreign and Dani Leigh. In the clip, Loso spits some bars on how he’s about the action as he rides around the city in his red Porsche:

I said too many swag raps and not enough rhymes, too many watches and not enough time/ But today I got time, goodnight to you lames, I’m just over you n***as, Suge Knight in the Range/ Might take a few shots I should write in a range/ ‘Cause I’m trying to get the paper used to write in my aim, and that make you a target, I will make you a carpet/ Have the wolves on you again, make you a Garnett, n***as’ trying to eat don’t have me make you the market

Fabolous’ last full-length project was 2019’s Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever, which was the third installment of his fan-favorite series that he started back in 2015. That body of work included appearances from Meek Mill, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Jacquees, Jeremih, Davido, and others. Outside of his own releases, Fab dished out a few recent guest verses on tracks like “Down Bad” with Hitmaka, Ivory Scott, and Jeremih, “Spirit of Ecstasy (Whole-Lotta),” and more.

Be sure to press play on Fabolous’ brand new “Easy (Freestyle)” music video down below.