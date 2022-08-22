Within the last two weeks, Fabolous has been treating fans with some well-received loose drops. First up was his freestyle over Amerie’s “1 Thing” classic track and shortly afterwards he dropped off his “Say Less” music video with French Montana. Over the weekend, Fab circled back to unveil “Rich Hustle,” his brand new Jim Jones-assisted single accompanied by a visual that would make New Yorkers everywhere proud.

The freshly released “Rich Hustle” clip opens up with a champagne car wash in Harlem to start the evening off. Then, Fabolous and Jones meet up at the infamous Dyckman Park to support a basketball tournament while Fab delivers his signature flow:

Toast to a ruch hustle n***a, I just gotta keep it street on some G-code s**t, do whatever for them wins on some Chico s**t/ Tryna be paid in full, on some RICO s**t, toast to a rich hustle, n***a, click-o rich

Outside of his own releases, Fabolous can be heard on a slew of dope collaborations this past year. These include “Down Bad” with Hitmaka, Ivory Scott, and Jeremih, “Spirit of Ecstasy (Whole-Lotta)” with Red Cafe and French Montana, and “Uncle Elroy” with Steelo and Arin Ray. His last full-length project was 2019’s Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever, which was the third installment of his fan-favorite series that he started back in 2015. That body of work included appearances from Meek Mill, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Jacquees, Jeremih, Davido, and others.

Back in May, Jim Jones and Maino teamed up for their long-awaited project The Lobby Boyz, a 15-song effort with contributions from Benny The Butcher, Fivio Foreign, Bleu, Fabolous, Capella Grey, Young M.A, Dave East, and more.

Be sure to press play on Fabolous’ brand new music video for “Rich Hustle” featuring Jim Jones down below.