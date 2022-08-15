Over the weekend, Fabolous returned with another one of his infamous freestyles. This time around, he spits over an interpolation of the 2005 smash hit “1 Thing” by Amerie. The accompanying clip is directed by Abeni Nazeer and follows Fabolous throughout his day as he does some shopping, visits his friends, and heads out later that night for a date at a nice restaurant. After teasing viewers for a bit, it is finally revealed that his date is Amerie herself. On the track, Fab puts his own twist on the widely popular original lyrics:

I said Its this one thing that got me trippin, ot me slippin’, girl you ain’t know I’m long like the arms on Scotty Pippen/ Spot me whippin’, hotty strippin’, she up and down the pole got me tippin’/ In the lab sounding like she hot tea sippin’, yeah she cool me off and you know I like to throw the shades on show the jewelry off/ So I get the safety of the tooly off, Ttuely yours, L-O-S-O, rockin’ with the best so/ What you need the rest fo’, we could burn the best dro

Outside of his own releases, Fabolous can be heard on a slew of dope collaborations this past year. These include “Down Bad” with Hitmaka, Ivory Scott, and Jeremih, “Spirit of Ecstasy (Whole-Lotta)” with Red Cafe and French Montana, and “Uncle Elroy” with Steelo and Arin Ray.

His last full-length project was 2019’s Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever, which was the third installment of his fan-favorite series that he started back in 2015. That body of work included appearances from Meek Mill, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Jacquees, Jeremih, Davido, and others.

Be sure to press play on the official music video for “1 Thing (Freestyle)” by Fabolous down below.