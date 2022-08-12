Today (Aug. 12), Fabolous drops off a new single titled “Say Less,” which features fellow New York giant French Montana. Produced by STREETRUNNER and Tarik Azzouz, the track is filled with boastful bars about the artists’ wealthy lifestyle:

“Look, look, I just do more and say less, money talkin’ for me baby, I’m havin’ to say less, shorty wanted lo mein, and she be goin’ low, mane, so I’ma need the private room, Dara told me, ‘Say less,’ yeah, this that satay sauce, gotta be upfront, baby, what that valet cost? I’m a smooth operator, word to Sade’s voice, me and Day-Day pullin’ up, like Next Friday, boy, shh, yeah, they tens but I keep ’em clean…”

“Say Less” also comes with a matching video courtesy of StreetHeat. The clip brings viewers to Manhattan’s Sei Less, an Asian fusion restaurant that, as the description reads, was chosen by the artists “in honor of the Asian community.” Throughout, Fabolous and French can be seen hanging with beautiful women, enjoying high-end cuisine, getting massages, and riding around NYC.

In addition to “Say Less,” this week also saw Fabolous liberating another track titled “1 Thing Freestyle,” complete with more of the witty, rewind-worthy lines that the Brooklyn veteran is known for:

“If it ain’t one thing, it’s a-motherf**kin’-nother, b**ch get on my nerves but I motherf**kin’ love her, he got a Family chain, that’s my motherf**kin’ brother, like my father popped they mothers, these my motherf**kin’ brothers…”

Directed by Abeni Nazeer, the video for “1 Thing Freestyle” is centered around Fabolous enjoying a date night out in the city. It isn’t until the end when that date turns out to be with singer Amerie. Check out the visuals for both “Say Less” and “1 Thing Freestyle” below.