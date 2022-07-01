Back in February, Mary J. Blige delivered her fourteenth studio LP Good Morning Gorgeous, which contained 13 songs and assists from Anderson .Paak, Dave East, DJ Khaled, Fivio Foreign, and Usher. Months later, the longstanding queen of hip hop soul unveiled a deluxe edition of the album, adding on six additional songs and new collaborations alongside Remy Ma, Moneybagg Yo, Jadakiss, Ne-Yo, and more.

One particular standout from the upgraded version of Good Morning Gorgeous is a remix of “Come See About Me” that features Fabolous. Produced by Cool N Dre and El Michels, the track exudes a level of confidence that should make anyone want to go outside and hit the town with their special someone:

“Something ’bout your loving, always keeps me jumping, pop one out the oven, watch me bake, when at your best, can never go wrong, you take the lead and keep it up front, talking about a lifetime, only, yeah, come, come and see about me, you know I’m really in a good mood, I bought a coast for you, match that so we can have two, come, come and see about me, you know I’m really in a good mood, you make a move, I make a move, we make a movie…”

The accompanying clip takes viewers to an exotic location, where Mary J. Blige shows off her beauty in revealing outfits and swimsuits throughout. While she enjoys champagne with actor Da’Vinchi, Fabolous can be spotted with his own love interest in a Jeep on the beach.

Press play on the video for “Come See About Me” below. In related news, Mary J. Blige will be celebrating her life and career at a concert in New York’s United Palace for one night only. Fans will be able to live-stream the performance July 13 on Apple Music. Those interested in scoring tickets can head here.