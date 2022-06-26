Tonight (June 26), the BET Awards made its big return to the small screen, complete with performances from Chance The Rapper, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, and more. During the big event, hip hop legend and mogul Sean “Sean “Diddy” Combs was honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award, a well-deserved accomplishment given his mammoth contribution to both music and the Black community as a whole.

Following a touching message from fellow peer JAY-Z, Diddy also blessed the attendees and viewers with a massive performance that saw additional appearances from Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Nas, Lil’ Kim, Busta Rhymes, The LOX, Bryson Tiller, Faith Evans, and The Maverick City Choir. The set saw all parties breaking out some of Diddy’s most notable hits as a recording artist, executive, and producer, including “Come & Talk to Me,” “I’m Goin’ Down,” and The Notorious B.I.G.-assisted “Victory.” Even Shyne took to the stage to join his former label boss with a classic rendition of “Bad Boyz.” Diddy closed the performance out with a video clip of the late Kim Porter and his heartfelt No Way Out single “I’ll Be Missing You.”

Prior to the momentous occasion, BET CEO Scott Mills spoke on Diddy‘s importance to our culture:

“Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us.”

As far as his decorated discography is concerned, it’s been seven years since Diddy liberated his top tier body of work MMM (Money Making Mitch). Consisting of 16 tracks, MMM contained a wealth of contributions from the likes of Future, King Los, French Montana, Wiz Khalifa, Travis Scott, and Big Sean. Back in May, Diddy announced the formation of his Love Records imprint, a partnership with Motown Records that has since spawned his new single “Gotta Move On” with Bryson Tiller. Check out Diddy & Co.’s BET Awards performance below.

Shyne performing with Diddy at the #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/8WG3W8MehJ — XXL Magazine (@XXL) June 27, 2022

