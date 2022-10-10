Over the past few months, Fabolous has been on an absolute tear from a musical standpoint. Thus far, the Brooklyn veteran delivered well-received drops like “Coke Zero Freestyle,” “Cheerio Freestyle,” “Say Less” with French Montana, “Rich Hustle” with Jim Jones, “Bach To Bach” with Dave East, and “Ups & Downs Freestyle.” Last week, he added to that with “Gotta Move On Remix,” a reimagining of Diddy and Bryson Tiller’s new single. As expected, Fab provides more than his share of rewind-worthy bars over Diddy, J-Louis, RNSOM, Teddy Walton, Slimwav, and Roark Bailey’s infectious production:

“Look, back in my bag, back in my Fab, had to grab the white jacket and get back in the lab, I thought you had my back ’til my back’s gettin’ stabbed, now I’m back in the back and you back in a cab, ooh, gotta move a lil’ different, ups and downs but you can’t tell the difference, went too far, gotta love from a distance, damn that’s crazy, I really wasn’t listenin’, if I f**k wit’ you, you gon’ feel that s**t, if I don’t f**k wit’ you, you gon’ feel that s**t too, stay in yo’ bag, not yo’ feelings…”

“Gotta Move On Remix” also boasts a matching video courtesy of Marco. Matching the red themes found in the original song’s clip, viewers can see Fabolous riding in a Maybach before hitting up a nightclub function with fellow hip hop peer Maino.

It’s been three years since the Desert Storm alum liberated his seventh studio LP Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever, which contained 16 songs and additional contributions from Meek Mill, Lil Durk, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Ty Dolla $ign, Roddy Ricch, the late PnB Rock, and more. Hopefully, an official follow-up lies somewhere on the horizon.

Check out “Gotta Move On Remix.” In related news, Diddy invited everyone to create their own remixes of “Gotta Move On” over the weekend. You can check out his Instagram post explaining the details below.