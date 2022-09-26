Photo: Video screenshot from Fabolous’ “Bach To Bach”
By Jon Powell
  /  09.26.2022

Last week, Fabolous teamed up with Dave East for his latest single “Bach To Bach,” a Sonaro-backed offering that samples the classic Loose Ends cut “You Can’t Stop The Rain.” As expected, both artists make short work of the smooth production with rewind-worthy bars about past struggles and current successes:

“They gave me hassle back when we used to capsule crack, now I’m s**ttin’ on ’em just to pay them a**holes back, quarterback life, people wanna pass you sacks, matte black Maybach, I named it Matt Hasselbeck, white ‘Bach truck, the bounce might flash you back, ‘Still D.R.E.,’ Snoop and Dre, classic track, we done schoolin’ n**gas, time to throw them tassel caps, we the tag team that never tongue rassled back, ain’t goin’ back and forth with n**gas, I don’t battle rap, Safari Air Max in the jungle, match with the habitat…”

“Bach To Bach” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of StreetHeat’s WillC and Fabolous himself. Viewers can catch Fab and Dave East enjoying a night out with their respective crews, complete with loads of money, jewelry, and — of course — a fleet of multicolored Maybachs. Meek Mill also makes a cameo appearance in the flashy clip.

It’s been three years since Fabolous released his seventh studio LP Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever, a continuation of his critically acclaimed Summertime Shootout series. That project contained 16 songs and additional appearances from Lil Durk, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, YFN Lucci, Jeremih, Davido, Gucci Mane, PnB Rock, Roddy Ricch, Chris Brown, and more. Summertime Shootout 3 also saw considerable success from a commercial standpoint, landing Fabolous within the top 10 of the Billboard 200 with 44,000 album-equivalent units sold during the first week of release. Press play on Fabolous and Dave East’s “Bach To Bach” video below.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Fabolous drops off new “Easy (Freestyle)” video

By Regina Cho
  /  09.19.2022

Dave East asks "What Ya'll Want" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  07.26.2022
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Dave East
Fabolous
Music Videos

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Fabolous drops off new “Easy (Freestyle)” video

By Regina Cho
  /  09.19.2022

Dave East asks "What Ya'll Want" in latest visual

By Jon Powell
  /  07.26.2022
View More

Trending
International News

South Africans call on Britain to return "stolen" diamond in Queen Elizabeth II’s sceptre

The diamond in Queen Elizabeth II’s sceptre is known as the Great Star of Africa ...
By Oumou Fofana
  /  09.20.2022
Halftime Report

Halftime Report | Serena Williams' boundless legacy leaves an indelible mark on tennis and beyond

The only time Serena Williams has ever stayed within the lines is on the tennis ...
By Nasheena Quick
  /  09.21.2022
Tour Tales

Tour Tales | Watching Alicia Keys taught D Smoke how to use songs to create moments

“Her show continually evolves,” D Smoke tells REVOLT in this installment of “Tour Tales.”
By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  09.20.2022
REVOLT Summit

DJ Scream calls Atlanta to pull up to the REVOLT Summit this weekend: "That’s BIG FACTS!"

DJ Scream is urging Atlanta to come out and take advantage of all REVOLT Summit ...
By Sukii Osborne
  /  09.19.2022
View More