Last week, Fabolous teamed up with Dave East for his latest single “Bach To Bach,” a Sonaro-backed offering that samples the classic Loose Ends cut “You Can’t Stop The Rain.” As expected, both artists make short work of the smooth production with rewind-worthy bars about past struggles and current successes:

“They gave me hassle back when we used to capsule crack, now I’m s**ttin’ on ’em just to pay them a**holes back, quarterback life, people wanna pass you sacks, matte black Maybach, I named it Matt Hasselbeck, white ‘Bach truck, the bounce might flash you back, ‘Still D.R.E.,’ Snoop and Dre, classic track, we done schoolin’ n**gas, time to throw them tassel caps, we the tag team that never tongue rassled back, ain’t goin’ back and forth with n**gas, I don’t battle rap, Safari Air Max in the jungle, match with the habitat…”

“Bach To Bach” also comes with a matching visual courtesy of StreetHeat’s WillC and Fabolous himself. Viewers can catch Fab and Dave East enjoying a night out with their respective crews, complete with loads of money, jewelry, and — of course — a fleet of multicolored Maybachs. Meek Mill also makes a cameo appearance in the flashy clip.

It’s been three years since Fabolous released his seventh studio LP Summertime Shootout 3: Coldest Summer Ever, a continuation of his critically acclaimed Summertime Shootout series. That project contained 16 songs and additional appearances from Lil Durk, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, YFN Lucci, Jeremih, Davido, Gucci Mane, PnB Rock, Roddy Ricch, Chris Brown, and more. Summertime Shootout 3 also saw considerable success from a commercial standpoint, landing Fabolous within the top 10 of the Billboard 200 with 44,000 album-equivalent units sold during the first week of release. Press play on Fabolous and Dave East’s “Bach To Bach” video below.