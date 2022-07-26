Last week, Dave East dropped off his latest visual for “What Y’all Want (East Mix),” which sees him trying his hand with Eve and Ruff Ryders’ classic cut “What Ya Want.” The Swizz Beatz-produced instrumental provides the perfect landscape for the East Harlem native‘s raps about his overall prowess:

“Mommy on my body, prolly ’cause I look like a bag, my foot on the gas, honestly these niggas is trash, I’m still in the lab, spliff lit, pen and my pad, I been wit’ my dad, soakin’ up game from the past, I came in a cab, then I pulled off in a ghost, the mansion is freezin’, niggas screamin, ‘Take off that coat,’ wolf not a goat, not the type be checkin’ her phone, head for the dome, climax, get back to my home, I’m back in my zone, .44 Magnums chrome, I’ll blast you alone, I don’t care ’bout rap or no songs…”

The accompanying clip for “What Y’all Want (East Mix)” comes courtesy of StreetHeat‘s Will C., Tana, and Richie4K. Viewers can catch Dave East enjoying a warm day with his crew somewhere in NYC, complete with dominoes, drinks, and doobies in abundance.

Just last month, Dave East liberated the deluxe edition of his most recent body of work HDIGH (or How Did I Get Here?). The upgrade expanded the overall project to 13 songs with contributions from Method Man, Musiq Soulchild, Anthony Hamilton, Kalan.Frfr, Trae Tha Truth, Benny The Butcher, Peedi Crack, and more. Prior to that, East teamed up with in-demand producer Harry Fraud for the 14-song HOFFA, a well-received effort filled with notable collaborations alongside the likes of Jim Jones, G Herbo, French Montana, Curren$y, and the late Kiing Shooter. Press play on Dave East‘s “What Y’all Want (East Mix)” video below.