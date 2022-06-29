It’s been a few months since Dave East liberated his last project HDIGH (or How Did I Get Here), a nine-song body of work with assists from Method Man, Musiq Soulchild, Anthony Hamilton, Kalan.FrFr., Trae The Truth, Benny The Butcher, Steven Young, and Onlyifwevibe. Earlier this month, he upgraded HDIGH with a deluxe edition, adding on four extra songs for fans to enjoy.

This week, East returns with a brand new single titled “How We Livin,” which looks into how he experiences life and everything that comes with it:

“Welcome to life, how we livin’, shit, I gotta live right ‘fore they miss him, on my grind, if you blink, you might miss him, I might sip one more drink, just for rhythm, I might smoke one more spliff ‘fore I spin him, I might pull up on timin’ and kill him, I’m a hero, they paint me the villain, I know niggas that ain’t no convincin’, on your top if I ever get mentioned, on your block with a hunnid lil’ niggas, why you post and you ain’t in the picture? Make the call and the gang’ll come get you…”

Directed by Clifford Edwards and Man Films, the accompanying visual for “How We Livin” brings us into the heart of Dave East‘s Harlem stomping grounds. The clip feels like a window into East‘s typical day, where he can be seen chilling on the block with a joint and a cup of champagne while kids play around nearby. Day eventually turns into night, when East and his crew decide to hop into a truck to see where the next move takes them.

Press play on Dave East‘s video for “How We Livin” below. If you missed it, a full stream of East‘s HDIGH (Deluxe) is also included for your listening pleasure.