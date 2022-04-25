Back in March, Dave East liberated his latest project HDIGH (or How Did I Get Here?), which contained nine songs and additional contributions from Method Man, Musiq Soulchild, Anthony Hamilton, Kalan.FrFr, Trae Tha Truth, Benny The Butcher, Steven Young, and OnlyIfWeVibe. Today (April 25), the Harlem emcee unveils a new visual for “1000 Miles,” a Mike and Keys-produced offering that sees him rapping about his life prior to his fame and fortune:

“My mama had two real ones, I just happened to be the oldest, with this passion, I’m gon’ kill it, crack a smile, fuck my opponent, so much action on these corners, old head came home from a quarter, he’d been down since ’97, phones was out, niggas recordin’, he could barely work a iPhone, he’d wake up and he’d pour Crown, this nigga built like Conan, he used to be the dopeman, early mornings, we was out there clownin’ like a slow jam…”

Courtesy of Dom Bruno, the accompanying clip for “1000 Miles” is mainly centered around Dave East delivering his bars while next to an old-school whip in a parking lot. He can also be seen toasting it up with his crew and performing his bars in a black-and-white setting throughout.

Last year, Dave East teamed up with decorated producer Harry Fraud for the 14-track effort HOFFA, which was packed with collaborations alongside the likes of G Herbo, Benny The Butcher, Jim Jones, French Montana, Curren$y, and the late Kiing Shooter. Prior to that, he blessed his fans with the third installment of his Karma mixtape series, which — including its deluxe upgrade — saw assists from Trey Songz, Popcaan, Trouble, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Young Dolph, Bino Rideaux, Mary J. Blige, and more. Outside of his own work, East can also be heard providing some serious bars on songs like Joey Fatts “Dead & Gone,” AZ’s “Blow That Shit,” Vado’s “Respect The Jux (Remix),” Snoop Dogg’s “Make Some Money,” Jim Jones’ “Fit Lit (Betty White),” and (most recently) Mary J. Blige’s “Rent Money.”

Press play on “1000 Miles” below.