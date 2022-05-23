The block was hot yesterday (May 22) as rappers Bobby Shmurda and Dave East attended Avianne Fit’s “Spread Health Not Hate” and “Stop The Violence” basketball tournament for inner city kids at New York City’s Robert Fulton community.

Dozens of kids were present as they enjoyed a basketball game, face painting and free burgers and drinks provided by Burgerology Midtown. The point of this event was to give back to the Robert Fulton community and get the youth involved with a celebrated basketball tournament as a positive way for kids to play and interact with public figures from their community, according to a press release.

Avianne FIT is a health and wellness brand that works with inner city youth around the boroughs of New York City to help give kids structure through physical activity and sports. They also provide steady mentorship programs for the kids. This project was created by famed luxury brand, Avianne & Co. They’re known for creating jewelry for some of today’s biggest stars which includes Bobby Shmurda, Future, 21 Savage, Migos, T-Pain, Coi Leray, the Kardashian Family, Kevin Durant, Jada Pinkett Smith and more.

“Working with people from all walks of life that include music, politicians, athletes, and business owners is so very important as I want to show the kids that a dream can be possible and hard work through positivity and hope with working on one’s selves from the inside from a health and wellness perspective only makes kids feel better about themselves,” said Joe Aranbayev who is the founder of Avianne FIT and Avianne & Co.

Bobby Shmurda, a pioneer of Brooklyn drill music and Harlem rapper Dave East were not the only two guests in the crowd. Other special guests in attendance were rapper Cam’ron, who was born and raised in the streets of Harlem, rapper Rek Banga, pro boxer Zachary Ochoa, and many more.