Chloe Bailey has officially announced the release date for her highly anticipated debut album, In Pieces.

Yesterday (Feb. 20), the 24-year-old singer and songwriter uploaded a teaser video on Instagram featuring herself in a glass box with flowers as a heartbeat sound played in the background. In the end, a piece of the glass box cracked before the video faded to black, revealing that Bailey’s new album will be out on March 31.

In her caption, Bailey echoed the release date with a brief message.

“IN PIECES 3.31.23,” the “Surprise” songstress wrote. “My tears are like the water. My heart is like the sun. Through chaos, beauty grows. There’s power in my pain.”

After the announcement, Bailey asked her fans through IG Stories if they noticed that her debut album release date was on the back of her performance outfit for the NBA on TNT American Express Road Show last week.

Standing on the blue-illuminated stage, the “Treat Me” singer wore a custom latex one-piece with a corset and the title of her upcoming album, In Pieces, written across her chest. And what many probably assumed was just the number 31 in blue on Bailey’s back was the date for her first solo album.

Bailey initially revealed her album’s spring release at the beginning of the year. On Jan. 24, the Atlanta native shared a cinematic video on IG, announcing the month for In Pieces’ impending arrival.

Since 2021, Bailey has released a string of singles, including: “Have Mercy,” “Treat Me,” “Surprise,” “For the Night,” and “Pray It Away.”

That same year, she spoke with ESSENCE about her solo project. In the interview, she revealed that her debut album was about everything she has endured with her music, including people seemingly tearing her down, underestimating her, and telling her she couldn’t do it.

“The album is me picking myself up and talking myself out of any little place or space that the world has tried to put me in, that people and personal relationships have tried to put me in, and even [doing that to] myself,” Bailey previously said of her forthcoming album. “It’s me breaking free.”