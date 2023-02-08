Photo: Left to right – Corey Nickols, Gilbert Flores, NBC via Getty Images
By Regina Cho
  /  02.08.2023

The cast for the upcoming Sneaks film just got even more exciting. In a new announcement made by Variety today (Feb. 8), the outlet reported that Chlöe Bailey, Martin Lawrence, and Anthony Mackie are the latest to join the already star-studded ensemble. Previously announced cast members include Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai, Swae Lee, Macy Gray, Kiana Ledé, Coi Leray, Quavo, Chris Paul, and more.

Sneaks is the heartwarming and comedic adventure of a misguided, one-of-a-kind, designer sneaker named Ty. He doesn’t really know how to live life outside the comforts of his velvet-lined shoe box and lives in fear of getting scuff-marks,” the official synopsis for the animated feature reads. “In this bright, bold, music-filled adventure steeped in sneaker culture, Ty must learn how to walk before he can run. And walking isn’t easy when you’re only one little shoe in the big city.”

Sneaks will arrive in 2024 from Lengi Studios and Cinema Gypsy Productions. It was written by Rob Edwards and will also serve as his directorial debut. Grammy award-winning hitmaker Mustard is the executive music producer while Laurence Fishburne is producing the film. Fishburne will also voice The Collector, the character who steals the protagonist’s sister. Sneaks is in its pre-production, design, and storyboard stages at House of Cool.

Bailey is currently putting the finishing touches on her forthcoming album In Pieces, which she officially announced earlier this month. She made headlines all throughout last year thanks to singles like “Treat Me,” “Surprise,” and “For The Night.” Lawrence recently confirmed a fourth Bad Boys movie is on the way with his co-star Will Smith. Mackie is busy gearing up for the release of Captain America: New World Order. 

White Mississippi officials vote for separate court system in majority-Black town

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Kevin Durant opens up about Black well-being in new Nike BLM campaign

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.08.2023

Naturi Naughton and husband Two Lewis expecting first child together

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

21 Savage and Janelle Monáe to play in 2023 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

An Alicia Keys-inspired musical is in development at NY theater

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.08.2023

T.I. hints at Super Bowl reunion with Rihanna: "We'll see what happens"

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Future reveals he's back in "album mode"

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

Beyoncé celebrates 2023 Grammy wins in new Instagram visual

By Angel Saunders
  /  02.08.2023

Benjamin Crump becomes first Black practicing attorney to have law school named after him

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

Tyler, the Creator recalls the moment Pharrell changed his life

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

LeBron James breaks NBA all-time scoring record

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.08.2023

Tyre Nichols' parents receive standing ovation during Biden's State of the Union address

By Jon Powell
  /  02.08.2023

Memphis officer texted photo of beaten up Tyre Nichols to five people

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.07.2023

Madame Tussauds announces new Met Gala-inspired wax figure of Rihanna

By Cierra Jones
  /  02.07.2023

Joey Badass reveals he wanted to sign to Young Money

By DJ First Class
  /  02.07.2023
