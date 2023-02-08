The cast for the upcoming Sneaks film just got even more exciting. In a new announcement made by Variety today (Feb. 8), the outlet reported that Chlöe Bailey, Martin Lawrence, and Anthony Mackie are the latest to join the already star-studded ensemble. Previously announced cast members include Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai, Swae Lee, Macy Gray, Kiana Ledé, Coi Leray, Quavo, Chris Paul, and more.

“Sneaks is the heartwarming and comedic adventure of a misguided, one-of-a-kind, designer sneaker named Ty. He doesn’t really know how to live life outside the comforts of his velvet-lined shoe box and lives in fear of getting scuff-marks,” the official synopsis for the animated feature reads. “In this bright, bold, music-filled adventure steeped in sneaker culture, Ty must learn how to walk before he can run. And walking isn’t easy when you’re only one little shoe in the big city.”

Sneaks will arrive in 2024 from Lengi Studios and Cinema Gypsy Productions. It was written by Rob Edwards and will also serve as his directorial debut. Grammy award-winning hitmaker Mustard is the executive music producer while Laurence Fishburne is producing the film. Fishburne will also voice The Collector, the character who steals the protagonist’s sister. Sneaks is in its pre-production, design, and storyboard stages at House of Cool.

Bailey is currently putting the finishing touches on her forthcoming album In Pieces, which she officially announced earlier this month. She made headlines all throughout last year thanks to singles like “Treat Me,” “Surprise,” and “For The Night.” Lawrence recently confirmed a fourth Bad Boys movie is on the way with his co-star Will Smith. Mackie is busy gearing up for the release of Captain America: New World Order.