Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor via Getty Images
By Kevin Keise
  /  01.31.2023

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence will team up again for another Bad Boys movie. Today (Jan. 31), the comedic actors took it to social media to announce the coming of Bad Boys 4. 

Smith, who plays Detective Mike Lowrey in the action-packed crime-fighting film, uploaded a cinematic video on Instagram hinting at a reunion with Lawrence’s character Marcus Burnett.

In the video, Smith is driving to Lawrence’s house with the camera following. “Yo, I’ve got an announcement, y’all better stop scrolling,” he said. Smith then proceeded to play the intro of “Shake Ya Tailfeather,” Nelly, Diddy and Murphy Lee’s song from the 2003 Bad Boys II soundtrack. “I wish I was you, not knowing what I’m about to show me,” he added. 

Once he arrived at Lawrence’s door, the duo revealed that the fourth installment is officially in the works. “It’s about that time!” Lawrence yelled emphatically. “Bad boys for life baby,” Smith added, as he joked about wasting the “For life” pun on the third film. “We shouldn’t have called it that though,” he admitted. 

 

According to Variety, Sony Pictures confirmed that the future movie is still untitled, but is in early pre-production. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will return as directors and the script is written by Chris Bremner. Lawrence, James Lassiter, Mike Stenson, Barry Waldman and Jon Mone will serve as the executive producers.

The entertainment company also revealed that the movie’s third installment, Bad Boys for Life, earned $426.5 million at the worldwide box office. The film, which came out in 2020, reunited Smith and Lawrence 17 years after the second movie, which came out in 2003. The Bad Boys series started with their first motion picture coming in 1995. The original movie grossed $141.4 million, and in all, the franchise made $840.7 million at the global box office.

 

