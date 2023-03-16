Photo: Monica Schipper / Staff via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.16.2023

Earlier today (March 16), Chlöe Bailey unveiled the cover for her debut studio album, In Pieces, which is set to be released on March 31. The 24-year-old teased the artwork yesterday (March 15) when she uploaded a short video of herself in a white dress, standing inside a clear box. However, for the official cover, Chlöe is posed in the dress, holding a heart in her hand, while the area on her chest, where the organ usually goes, glows red. Along with the picture, the Atlanta native shared where the inspiration for it originated from. “I saw a photo of a porcelain doll three years ago, holding her heart just like this, and from then, I said, ‘This will be my album cover.'” That same day, Chlöe also wrote “Heart On My Sleeve,” which the rising singer described as “the beginning of a scary and exciting journey for me.” 

She added, “This cover represents so much for me, down to the color of my hair. When I had red hair 1 1/2 years ago, it was one of the darkest times in my life…. That’s why I never wore it again. It reminded me too much of the pain that I was going through in that moment, and I didn’t want any reminders. But now, after healing, doing [the] self-work, and shedding this skin of false perfection, I find the beauty in my pain. I find the beauty in my flaws and how in actuality, that’s what makes me perfect. I find beauty in all of the cracks that show people I’ve been broken down before because I’ve gotten up every time. I wear my heart as my armor.”

Despite criticism at times, Chlöe has always remained true to herself as she prepares for the special moments that lie before her, like the upcoming “Chlöe: The In Pieces Tour”; her new film, Praise This; and the Amazon Prime TV series “Swarm,” which is set to premiere on March 17. Since 2021, the singer and actress has released several singles that are expected to be featured on In Pieces, including “How Does It Feel” with Chris Brown, “Treat Me,” “Surprise,” and “Pray It Away.”

“In Pieces is for the people who continue to get stabbed in the back, heart broken by the ones they thought they could trust, but still that doesn’t change their heart and how they love,” Chlöe continued. “In Pieces is for the ones like me, who wear their outer shell so well that you’d have no idea what they’re going through.” At the end of her message, the 24-year-old stated that she hopes her album will heal those that listen to it as it has done for her.

