Photo: Amy E. Price / Contributor via Getty Images
By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

There’s this saying that it’s always better to be good than bad. And in Chlöe Bailey’s case, being good to the singer has landed her fans with an early gift ahead of In Pieces March 31 release.

Today (March 23), the 24-year-old artist revealed on Twitter that she would drop her single “Body Do” at midnight. Along with the tweet, the Atlanta native also shared a video of herself reciting a snippet of the track. “Because you guys have been so good to me and been asking for it,” Bailey captioned her Twitter post. “I’m [dropping] ‘Body Do’ early. Out tonight. Midnight. Just for y’all.”

The exciting news comes eight days before In Pieces is expected to drop and three days after she unveiled the album’s tracklist, which includes features from Missy Elliott and Future.

“Body Do” was previously teased during an ad Bailey did for her partnership with Beats by Dre. The rising singer starred in the commercial as she moved around in multiple settings while wearing a pair of Beats Fit Pro headsets as her forthcoming track played in the background.

The “Have Mercy” artist has been busy since announcing her debut album earlier this year. She has continued to release countless singles, including her duet with Chris Brown, “How Does It Feel.” Bailey has traveled nationwide promoting In Pieces through various performances, such as Rolling Stone’s Future of Music showcase in Texas. In February 2023, the star even announced she was embarking on her first solo tour shortly after In Pieces drops.

And when Bailey isn’t in the news regarding her music, she’s making headlines for her acting chops. Viewers can watch the actress in Donald Glover’s “Swarm” on Amazon Prime Video. She will also star in the upcoming Peacock Original, Praise This, on April 7.

Missy Elliott joins FLO for new "Fly Girl" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.23.2023

Lizzo gets dismissed after being selected for jury duty: “I wonder why?"

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.23.2023

Halle Bailey keeps it simple in Gucci campaign debut

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Coco Jones joins Ari Lennox in auditioning for possible 'The Princess and the Frog' live-action remake

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.23.2023

Gladys Knight awarded prestigious National Medal of Arts by President Biden

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.22.2023

SZA flaunts it all in new SKIMS campaign

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.22.2023

Coco Jones says she's ready to play Jennifer Hudson in a biopic

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Dyson Alexander delivers cinematic visual for "Wayback"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.22.2023

Bryson Tiller fans erupt on Twitter after his presale tour ticket sell out

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Tour Tales | Travis Colbert has captured moments with Chris Brown that have changed people’s lives

By Keith Nelson Jr
  /  03.22.2023

Doja Cat pens 'Hellmouth' for 4th studio album title

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.22.2023

Toosii shares new "Favorite Song" music video

By Regina Cho
  /  03.22.2023

Usher stopped his Las Vegas show to give Queen Latifah flowers and a birthday gift

By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.21.2023

Doja Cat tells fans she's recovering after undergoing cosmetic surgery

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023

Trevor Jackson shows support for Chlöe Bailey after "Swarm" sex scene draws critics

By Angel Saunders
  /  03.21.2023
