There’s this saying that it’s always better to be good than bad. And in Chlöe Bailey’s case, being good to the singer has landed her fans with an early gift ahead of In Pieces March 31 release.

Today (March 23), the 24-year-old artist revealed on Twitter that she would drop her single “Body Do” at midnight. Along with the tweet, the Atlanta native also shared a video of herself reciting a snippet of the track. “Because you guys have been so good to me and been asking for it,” Bailey captioned her Twitter post. “I’m [dropping] ‘Body Do’ early. Out tonight. Midnight. Just for y’all.”

because you guys have been so good to me and been asking for it.. ima drop body do early. OUT TONIGHT. MIDNIGHT. just for y’all 💋 pic.twitter.com/NQKBRnqheR — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) March 23, 2023

The exciting news comes eight days before In Pieces is expected to drop and three days after she unveiled the album’s tracklist, which includes features from Missy Elliott and Future.

“Body Do” was previously teased during an ad Bailey did for her partnership with Beats by Dre. The rising singer starred in the commercial as she moved around in multiple settings while wearing a pair of Beats Fit Pro headsets as her forthcoming track played in the background.

The “Have Mercy” artist has been busy since announcing her debut album earlier this year. She has continued to release countless singles, including her duet with Chris Brown, “How Does It Feel.” Bailey has traveled nationwide promoting In Pieces through various performances, such as Rolling Stone’s Future of Music showcase in Texas. In February 2023, the star even announced she was embarking on her first solo tour shortly after In Pieces drops.

i’m headlining my very own solo tour 🥹🥹 performing all the songs from the new album.. yall i’m so excited. see you there. 💋 get tix now – https://t.co/uMZZmMAUVZ pic.twitter.com/45HpUcXfsK — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) February 28, 2023

And when Bailey isn’t in the news regarding her music, she’s making headlines for her acting chops. Viewers can watch the actress in Donald Glover’s “Swarm” on Amazon Prime Video. She will also star in the upcoming Peacock Original, Praise This, on April 7.