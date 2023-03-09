The new wave of R&B is heading to Texas. Last night (March 8), Rolling Stone revealed the lineup for their Future of Music showcase, taking place March 14-17 in Downtown Austin. The event is a “four-night, genre-hopping celebration of artists defining the sound of tomorrow” and will feature rising stars Chlöe Bailey and Coco Jones, who are scheduled to perform on day four. The showcase is in partnership with South by Southwest (SXSW). It is an annual event known for festivals and conferences celebrating the merging of education, tech, film, culture, and music.

Right now, Bailey is deep in her music bag as the spring season approaches. The 24-year-old Atlanta native is set to release her debut album, In Pieces, on March 31 and embark on her first solo tour, “Chlöe: The In Pieces Tour,” starting on April 11. The news came after the “Grown-ish” star released a string of singles, including “Treat Me,” “Surprise,” “For the Night,” “Pray It Away,” and her latest track, “How Does It Feel,” featuring Chris Brown.

Likewise, Jones has publicly mentioned her first album and heading out on the road. After winning the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding New Artist, Jones was asked what was next for her, to which the 25-year-old songstress responded, “What’s next for me in music is [a] debut album this summer, and I want to go on tour, so I’m working on it.” In November 2022, Jones unveiled her highly anticipated debut EP, What I Didn’t Tell You, which included her hit single “ICU.”

But singing a soulful tune isn’t all that Bailey and Jones are known for doing. The young songbirds also have acting chops. Jones first got her big movie break when she starred in Disney’s Let It Shine in 2012. Now, she is portraying Hilary Banks on the Peacock Original “Bel-Air.” Bailey, however, was much younger during her on-screen debut. In 2003, she took on a small role in The Fighting Temptations, playing the younger version of Beyoncé’s character Lilly. And now, she will take on superstardom in another Peacock Original, Praise This, streaming on April 7.

Other artists set to take the showcase stage include Mariah the Scientist, Jamaican singer Koffee, Baby Rose, and rapper Midwxst. Find out more information about the Future of Music event here.