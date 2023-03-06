Chlöe Bailey is going deep into her 2023 bag! After announcing her debut album and first solo tour, the 24-year-old singer is now sharing some special news about her latest movie venture, a romantic musical. Today (March 6), Bailey uploaded the trailer to Praise This, a Peacock Original film set to be available on April 7. In it, Bailey stars as Sam, “a young woman with dreams of being a superstar. [She] joins an underdog Atlanta choir praise team in the lead up to [a] national competition,” according to Rotten Tomatoes. Along with the “Surprise” songwriter, BET’s “Sistas” actress Crystal Renee Hayslett, Tristan Mack Wilds, Cocoa Brown, Quavo, and many more are featured in the Will Packer-produced movie.

“So excited to share the trailer for Praise This. [It’s coming] out April 7!! [It’s] streaming only on Peacock,” Bailey captioned her Instagram post.

On Feb. 28, Bailey announced that she was going on her first tour since coming out as a solo artist. “Chlöe: The In Pieces Tour” is set to begin on April 11 and will continue through the beginning of May. Her last show is on May 3 at The Novo in Los Angeles, California.

Since 2023 began, Bailey has released singles left and right ahead of her highly anticipated debut album, In Pieces, which will be released on March 31. On Feb. 24, she shared her latest single, “How Does It Feel,” featuring Chris Brown and its accompanying music video. Before then, Bailey “reflected on a relationship that didn’t go as planned” on the track “Pray It Away.” She has also taken the opportunity to promote her music through partnerships will well-known brands. The young and talented songstress recently starred in a Beats by Dre ad, promoting a pair of Beats Fit Pro headsets as she worked out in various locations while her song “Body Do” played in the background. And when she’s not focused on her music and acting career, Bailey supports her sister and fellow group member Halle Bailey, who is starring in the upcoming Disney live-action remake, The Little Mermaid.