Photo: Amy E. Price / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  03.20.2023

Chlöe Bailey has been building her career as a solo artist since the release of her first single “Have Mercy” in 2021. Since then, she’s teased her upcoming debut LP with one-offs like “Treat Me” and “Surprise,” and she kicked off the release campaign of the album, In Pieces, with lead single “Pray It Away” on Jan. 27. On Feb. 20, Chlöe announced that her long-awaited project, In Pieces, would be out March 31. She dropped its second single, the Chris Brown collab “How Does It Feel,” on Feb. 24.

Today (March 20), fans got an even bigger look into the universe of In Pieces. The “For the Night” singer revealed the tracklist for the forthcoming collection, along with the guest artists who will be joining her. Chris Brown isn’t the only featured performer on the 14-track album. Hip hop icon Missy Elliott will link up with Chlöe on “Told Ya,” while Grammy-winning rapper Future joins her on “Cheatback.” 

It’s set to be a personal affair. The Parkwood singer has hinted in the past year at how her experiences will be incorporated into the project and how it will be a reflection of her growth into the confident adult she is today. 

“It’s everything that I’ve been going through, all the tearing down, people underestimating, telling me I can’t do it — all of those things have gone into the music,” she told Essence of the endeavor back in August 2022, per Billboard. “The album is me picking myself up and talking myself out of any little place or space that the world has tried to put me in, that people and personal relationships have tried to put me in, and even [doing that to] myself. It’s me breaking free.”

Following the big release at the end of the month, Chlöe will be embarking on “The In Pieces Tour” across North America to share her new music with fans. It kicks off on April 11 in Chicago and wraps up on May 3 in Los Angeles. This will be Chlöe’s first-ever headlining tour, having opened for Beyoncé and Andra Day with her sister Halle Bailey in years past.

