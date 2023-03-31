Chloe Bailey is arguably one of the hottest singers in the game right now. Since the release of her debut single “Have Mercy” in 2021 and her Ungodly Hour LP with her sister Halle Bailey, Chloe has consistently applied pressure. Whether it was singing covers or providing stellar features, the 24-year-old songstress never hesitated to show the masses that she is really up next. When you are a mentee of Beyonce, it is automatic that you are destined for greatness and now is the time for the “Pray It Away” singer to turn it up a notch. Today (Mar. 31), she does just that with the release of her debut album In Pieces.

Love you moreeee sisterrrr!!! 💖 STREAM “IN PIECES” AT MIDNIGHT YALL!!!! 📈👑🥳 https://t.co/9JvCUXz7LG — BIG LATTO 🍀🎰🍒 (@Latto) March 30, 2023

For the album’s announcement, the star took to her Instagram to share a short teaser clip. In the clip, Chloe is seen in a sleek red leather gown, and acting as a scale as she holds a human heart on one arm and a sphere on the other. “Wear my heart on my sleeve / They all say I’m naive / But it’s better than nothing,” she’s heard singing in the background over an infectious melody.

In a recent chat with People, Chloe gave some insight on how she used her low points to characterize her songwriting. “I was really vulnerable, and I was like, ‘This project’s going to be about all types of heartbreak — not just with a romantic partner, but heartbreak with family and friends that you trusted and thought would always be there for you,” she said. “Heartbreak within yourself when it’s hard to look in the mirror and tell yourself, ‘I love you,’ because you haven’t found that self-love yet.”

The 14-track LP sees features from Chris Brown, Missy Elliott and Future. If you are a fan of good R&B then you are in for a treat with In Pieces. Check it out now!