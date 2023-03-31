Photo: Cover art for Chloe Bailey’s ‘In Pieces’ album
By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

Chloe Bailey is arguably one of the hottest singers in the game right now. Since the release of her debut single “Have Mercy” in 2021 and her Ungodly Hour LP with her sister Halle Bailey, Chloe has consistently applied pressure. Whether it was singing covers or providing stellar features, the 24-year-old songstress never hesitated to show the masses that she is really up next. When you are a mentee of Beyonce, it is automatic that you are destined for greatness and now is the time for the “Pray It Away” singer to turn it up a notch. Today (Mar. 31), she does just that with the release of her debut album In Pieces.

For the album’s announcement, the star took to her Instagram to share a short teaser clip. In the clip, Chloe is seen in a sleek red leather gown, and acting as a scale as she holds a human heart on one arm and a sphere on the other. “Wear my heart on my sleeve / They all say I’m naive / But it’s better than nothing,” she’s heard singing in the background over an infectious melody.

In a recent chat with People, Chloe gave some insight on how she used her low points to characterize her songwriting. “I was really vulnerable, and I was like, ‘This project’s going to be about all types of heartbreak — not just with a romantic partner, but heartbreak with family and friends that you trusted and thought would always be there for you,” she said. “Heartbreak within yourself when it’s hard to look in the mirror and tell yourself, ‘I love you,’ because you haven’t found that self-love yet.”

The 14-track LP sees features from Chris Brown, Missy Elliott and Future. If you are a fan of good R&B then you are in for a treat with In Pieces. Check it out now!

Daniel Caesar drops off his latest single "Valentina"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.31.2023

Tyler, The Creator & DJ Drama unveil 'Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale' LP

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

Rod Wave is trying to "Fight The Feeling" in latest single

By Regina Cho
  /  03.31.2023

Larry June and The Alchemist goes on 'The Great Escape' on new album

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

DJ Drama returns with new 'I'm Really Like That' album

By DJ First Class
  /  03.31.2023

Director X's "Video Star" docuseries will explore iconic music videos like never before

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Chlöe Bailey has another gift coming for fans — the “Cheatback” music video

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Popcaan unveils new single "Bend It Over"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.30.2023

Coco Jones delivers stellar performance of "ICU" on "The Tonight Show"

By Regina Cho
  /  03.30.2023

Crystal Renee Hayslett: Never forget... Black women are the standard

By Ty Cole
  /  03.30.2023

Lil Mama and Alicia Keys share their first public embrace 14 years after the MTV VMAs incident

By Cierra Jones
  /  03.30.2023

Boosie Badazz jumps on Alexia Jayy's "I Need A Man" single

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Wizkid unveils new visual for "Money & Love"

By Jon Powell
  /  03.29.2023

Lola Brooke and Lady London put their twist on Ciara's "Da Girls" track

By Regina Cho
  /  03.29.2023

9 Black women DJs who are making history across the globe

By Ahmad Davis
  /  03.29.2023
