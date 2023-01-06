Next Friday (Jan. 13), Vedo is set to release his next album, Mood Swings. The project will house 13 tracks and guest appearances from Chris Brown and Tink. His first preview arrived last month with his “FOREVER” track. Today (Jan. 6), he continues his momentum with “Do You Mind,” a sensual Breezy-assisted offering. On the song, the Michigan-born artist delivers his opening verse about setting the right tone for the night:

“Better play nice, bottle poppin’ ’til the daylight (Daylight)/ I put you on if it feels right (Ooh), let’s keep it goin’ ’til there’s no más, yeah/ Do you mind if I come through? Mind if I touch you? Mind if I mess up your frontal?/ Pour it up, roll it up, wе can smoke, too, do you mind? Put it in my face/ Do you mind? Make you tap out, don’t play”

Prior to this, the “You Got It” singer dropped off While You Wait last year, his joint project with OG Parker. The mixtape included eight tracks and just two features from Baby Tate and Dusty Locane. Another notable highlight from 2022 was when he appeared alongside Eric Bellinger as one of Usher’s backup singers for his viral “NPR Tiny Desk” performance.

Brown’s latest album was Breezy, his 10th studio LP that made landfall back in June of 2022. The 24-song body of work included assists from Blxst, Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, EST Gee, Fivio Foreign, H.E.R., Jack Harlow, Lil Wayne, and more. Breezy debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 with 72,000 first-week album-equivalent units sold. The following month, he circled back to reveal the official deluxe upgrade, complete with nine additional cuts and new collaborations alongside Anderson .Paak and Davido.

Be sure to press play on Vedo’s brand new “Do You Mind” single featuring Chris Brown down below.