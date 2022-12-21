Earlier this week, Hitmaka took to Twitter to express his recent criticism of women in rap. “Can’t wait to work with a pretty female rapper that’s strictly about bars to even the playing field. P**sy rap was cool when it had shock value and was rare. Now it’s like every girl taking it there. It’s some who aren’t but they need a hit producer for impact,” he wrote.

Today (Dec. 21), Baby Tate directly fired back at the producer with a new track titled “Pu$$y [email protected]” In the confrontational JT Beatz-produced offering, the “I Am” rapper had a few questions for Hitmaka:

“N**ga said these female bars so wack, ain’t you writin’ ’em?/ Wonder why these h**s heads be so gassed up, ain’t you hypin’ ’em?/ Why this s**t so dead, damn, you couldn’t put no life in ’em?”

Since the song came out, Tate has clarified that she isn’t looking to cause a war between herself and Hitmaka. “As I said, it’s no beef! The call was for a ‘pretty female rapper strictly about bars’ and instead of being a d**k rider and a pick me, I decided to bar Mr. Hitmaka up,” she wrote on Twitter.

Back in September, the Decatur-raised talent treated fans with her Mani/Pedi mixtape, a 14-track body of work with appearances from 2 Chainz, Kali, and Slimwav. Preceding the release was her 2 Chainz-assisted “Do Better” single. Last year, she unleashed the deluxe version of her 2020 project After The Rain, which included seven new tracks and appearances from Flo Milli and 6LACK.

Be sure to press play on Baby Tate’s brand new “Pu$$y [email protected]” track down below.

