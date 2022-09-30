2022, the year of the black queens in music — that sounds good, doesn’t it? With tons of music flooding the masses since the beginning of the year, it’s been a great pleasure to see black women’s music dropping like sprinkled basil in the cooking pot. From infectious raps to melodic tunes and sultry vibes, no one in their right mind can’t question the brewing female star power these days. Today (Sept. 30), rapper Baby Tate unleashes her brand new mixtape Mani/Pedi and like all of the other drops courtesy of black women in music this year, the word fire is an understatement.

Get yoself a 🌹, needa leave that man in the past tense, cause he so wack that he ain’t even got you crying in a Rolls 🔥🔥🔥 @imbabytate pen game is unmatched 🔥🔥🔥 — highkeyy[mikeyy]! (@sohighkeyy) September 29, 2022

Baby Tate, who recently signed with Warner Records after previously releasing her projects under Issa Rae’s Warner imprint, Raedio, has been subtly promoting the project since late last year, dropping the “Pedi” video last October and following up with fan-favorite singles such as “S.L.O. (Slut Him Out),” “Dancing Queen,” and “Ain’t No Love.”

In addition, her career advancing moves since releasing After The Rain include joining the cast of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, as well as a string of high-profile collaborations with fellow Atlantans JID (“Surround Sound” featuring 21 Savage) and Landstrip Chip (“Wrong Way“). She also shared a series of fire freestyles which included her “Extendo Verse” from “Surround Sound” and verse for the viral TikTok trend, “Period Ahh Period Uhh.”

Right now is the ideal time to catch up to Tate‘s wave if you have not been in the loop so check out Mani/Pedi right now and join the party.