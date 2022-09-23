Today (Sept. 23), Baby Tate returned with her brand new single, “Ain’t No Love.” Equipped with an assist from 2 Chainz, the track also arrived paired with a flashy, Sarah LaCombe-directed music video. The visual opens up with a scene of Tate and all her girls hitting the nail salon to get ready for a night out. On the song, the duo raps over a sample of Ciara’s 2004 “Oh” hit:

Ain’t no love in this club, ain’t no love in this club, ain’t no love in this club, won’t find no love in this club, in this club, yeah/ Won’t find no love over here (Yeah, yeah), only dime pieces, ain’t no dubs over (Yeah, yeah)/ Don’t want no scrubs, don’t waste your time, n***a, bye, got bottles on the way so slidе to the side (Slide to sidе)/ He want him a bad b**ch with a fat a** and a big bankroll (Big bankroll), he need me, he see me but he couldn’t keep me though

Back in May, Baby Tate unveiled her two-pack bundle consisting of “Yasss Queen” and “Dancing Queen.” Last year, she unleashed the deluxe version of her 2020 project After The Rain, which included seven new tracks and appearances from Flo Milli and 6lack. Outside of her own releases, she can be heard featured on a slew of recent tracks like “Sailor Moon 2.0” by LAYA, “Come First” by Vedo, and “Want Not A Need” by Kidd Kenn.

Earlier this year, fans were treated to 2 Chainz‘s new album Dope Don’t Sell Itself, which came with 12 tracks and additional assists from Moneybagg Yo, Lil Baby, Roddy Ricch, 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Durk, Swae Lee, and more.

Be sure to press play on Baby Tate’s brand new music video for “Ain’t No Love” featuring 2 Chainz down below.