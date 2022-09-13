Back in 2020, Laya unveiled what is arguably her most well-loved track to date, “Sailor Moon.” Over the weekend, she treated fans with the updated version of the song, recruiting Baby Tate for a very special assist. While the original rendition of the song boasts an airy and sensual R&B feel, the new edition completely kicks up the tempo and embraces an up-beat, dance floor-ready vibe. During her feature, Baby Tate seamlessly switches from rapping to singing:

Riding ’round with my gang (Gang), fightin’ off thе pressure/ Takin’ all of my pain (Pain), turnin’ it into pleasurе/ Give me roses, hocus pocus, ain’t got, nothing on the magic that a b**ch like me got/ Higher than the moon, got you way past tree tops ’bout to come and ride him like a cowboy, bee-bop/ Hey, yo, I could be your sailor (Yeah), you and me fit like a b**ch got tailored (Uh)/ Talk that s**t ’cause I get my paper (Yeah), but I will give it to you if you wanted to take it

So far this year, Laya dropped off her Um, Hello EP, an 11-track body of work with a sole appearance from Fivio Foreign. More recently, she shared her “Sock It 2 Me” single and was also featured on Slim Noir’s The Bonus album.

Back in May, Baby Tate unveiled her two-pack bundle consisting of “Yasss Queen” and “Dancing Queen.” Last year, she unleashed the deluxe version of her 2020 project After The Rain, which included seven new tracks and features from Flo Milli and 6lack.

Be sure to press play on Laya’s brand new “Sailor Moon 2.0” track featuring Baby Tate down below.