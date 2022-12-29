At the top of next year, Vedo is set to release his next album, Mood Swings. The project will house 13 tracks and guest appearances from Chris Brown and Tink. His first preview arrived last month with his “FOREVER” track, and yesterday (Dec. 28), he returned to deliver an accompanying live performance. In the new rendition, the acclaimed songwriter is surrounded by the sounds of the band as he croons his lyrics about everlasting love:

“Times are crazy but your lovin’ doesn’t feel that way, I’m glad you made it, love/ Together, I don’t feel the pain, oh I don’t think it’s wise/ To confide in someone who ain’t true, and you ain’t gotta lie/ I know the world is comin’ down on you too (Yeah), I don’t mind bein’ used as a place to escape to (Yeah)”

Prior to this, the “You Got It” singer dropped off While You Wait earlier this year, his joint project with OG Parker. The mixtape included eight tracks and just two features from Baby Tate and Dusty Locane.

A notable highlight from 2022 is when he appeared alongside Eric Bellinger as one of Usher’s backup singers for his viral “NPR Tiny Desk” performance. In a recent interview, Vedo spoke about why Usher is his favorite person he has worked with. “You take somebody like me, who is 28 years old and who grew up listening to Usher, and these people who are mega stars now, so just to be able to sit in the same room as him and show him the song that I wrote, and he liked it? As he goes to record it, you see he’s such a student of the game… That’s legendary,” he said.

Be sure to press play on Vedo’s brand new performance video of “FOREVER” down below.